Canada's Creepy 'Breathing Forest' Is An Ethereal Quebec Gem With A One-Of-A-Kind Strange Phenomenon

This particular video was filmed in the Sacré-Coeur region of Côte-Nord, Québec. This area is known for its incredible nature and wildlife, so if you're hoping to see some of the most beautiful and unique landscapes in Canada, you won't want to miss walking through these fascinating forests. While you might see lush, mossy landscapes, bears, and even whales in Sacré-Coeur, you probably will not see a breathing forest — and you definitely shouldn't try.

It's believed that Gale force winds — which are classified as wind gusts of 39 miles or more per hour — are responsible for this unusual natural event. As rain softens the dirt and strong winds rip through the area, the tree roots begin to shift around underground, causing an eerie effect. Severe weather might create some fascinating sights out in nature, but it can also be extremely dangerous. In fact, forests are among the worst places to be during a windstorm, as you could be struck by falling branches or a toppling pine. Rather than wandering into the woods in search of breathing moss, you should probably stay indoors.

However, don't let all of this deter you from paying a visit to Sacré-Coeur. This region is famous for its natural beauty and incredible biodiversity. It's located over three hours away from Québec City, which is full of fun things to do. The nearest airport is Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YBQ). The journey may be long, but it is definitely worth it. Challenge yourself on the Du Fjord Trail in Saguenay Fjord National Park, or road trip through Canada's scenic Fjord Route to see dramatic coastal cliffs. If you're determined to see the breathing forest for yourself, proceed at your own risk.