Once A Year, Virginia's Underrated Park Has A One-Of-A-Kind Summertime Shadow Alignment With Wild Views

Just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., lies one of the East Coast's most under-the-radar gems that combines nature and art. Arlington, Virginia is less than 20 minutes from the high energy of the nation's capital and has tons of cultural landmarks (including Arlington National Cemetery and the largest natural history collection in the world) and there's no shortage of biking trails along the Potomac River. For bird watchers, you can even turn your head to the skies and watch for a range of species at Fort Ward Park.

Also within Arlington is the Dark Star Park. The 0.4-acre space feels like an underrated gem that is full of wonder. This isn't just any park and simply calling it a park doesn't do the space justice. Designed in 1984 by Nancy Holt, an American artist who combined art and natural landscape, the space contains Arlington's first county-commissioned public artwork, which consists of large spheres that are meant to symbolize fallen stars, steel poles, and a large tunnel. However, that's not the only thing that is interesting about the installation. In fact, every August 1, the sculpture in Dark Star Park has a shadow alignment. This wonder happens around 9:32 a.m. when the shadows cast by the art installation perfectly line up with the permanent outlines carved into the ground.