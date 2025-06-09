'The Harvard Of The West' Is A Bustling Michigan College Bursting With Art, Energy, And Natural Beauty
Founded in 1817, the University of Michigan is one of the country's top academic and athletic institutions, set on a beautiful 3,000-acre campus in charming Ann Arbor, considered Michigan's artsiest university city. From world-class museums and beautiful libraries to nature trails and botanical gardens, the University of Michigan is a wonder to behold and has even been dubbed "the Harvard of the West." The moniker dates to 1960 when then-Senator John F. Kennedy was campaigning for the presidency in Ann Arbor and referred to his alma mater Harvard as "the Michigan of the East."
The university's main campus boasts Gothic-inspired architecture, spacious and tree-lined quads, and excellent museums, including the University of Michigan Museum of Art and the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology. Set on the banks of the Huron River, the university offers sanctuaries of natural lands, such as the Nichols Arboretum and Matthaei Botanical Garden, which are both part of the campus. And sports fans can't miss the Big House, Michigan's football stadium that can hold over 100,000 people, which explodes with excitement on game days throughout the fall football season. There's a reason Ann Arbor is one of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun.
The University of Michigan is a 10-minute drive from Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, which receives direct flights from most major U.S. cities. The university is also a 50-minute drive from Detroit. The best time to tour the university is during the fall or spring months to experience the lively college atmosphere. Though winters can be extremely cold and windy, December is a festive time to visit since Ann Arbor is one of the most magical towns across America that goes all out for Christmas.
What to see and do at the University of Michigan
To get a lay of the land of the University of Michigan, consider signing up for a 75-minute guided tour of Central Campus. Led by a current student, the tour will showcase the university's main landmarks. If you are doing a self-guided tour, begin at "the Diag" on Central Campus, a large courtyard anchored by some of the university's most important buildings. A few steps away is the University of Michigan Museum of Art, featuring over 20,000 works of art by a wide range of important artists, from Claude Monet to Andy Warhol. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and is free to enter for all. Across the street is the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology where you can explore an expansive collection of antiquities from the ancient civilizations of Rome, Greece, and Egypt.
Afterward, head south on State Street to reach the Law Quad, one of the most picturesque places on campus. The lush, tree-lined quad is anchored by Gothic-style buildings, inspired by those of Oxford and Cambridge. Take a peek inside the breathtaking University of Michigan Law School Library. "Almost more of a church, the artwork on the ceilings, the chandeliers, and the stained glass windows are spectacular," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I was told, unverified, that this Library inspired the buildings of Hogwarts."
A five-minute drive will bring you to Nichols Arboretum, a 123-acre enclave of towering trees, lush meadows, wooded trails, and flowering gardens that is a welcome respite for peaceful strolls. Garden enthusiasts should also visit the university's North Campus, which is home to Matthaei Botanical Gardens, filled with outdoor gardens, greenhouses, miles of hiking and biking trails, and the Campus Farm.