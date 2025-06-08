Pittsburgh's Unexpected Fresh Seafood Haven Is A Mouth-Watering Market With Good Prices And Signature Dishes

Two things to know about Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's geography: It's landlocked, and it's full of hills. The latter is why Pittsburgh has earned the title of America's death stair capital. But the hills also provide picturesque perches over the skyline at West End Overlook. As a landlocked city, Pittsburgh surprises many visitors when they realize one of the Strip District's most iconic landmarks is a fish market. This landmark, Wholey Fish Market, has been a Pittsburgh staple for over 100 years.

An ironic twist in the legacy of Wholey's, back when it was founded in 1912 by Robert L. Wholey, is that it was a poultry market, not a fish market. It wasn't until the business moved to the Strip District from the Diamond Market that it shifted the focus to seafood.

According to Dan Wholey, the founder's grandson, via Off the Bluff, "A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter asked [Dan's father] if he could sell a bushel of crabs that he had brought back from Maryland." Soon after, Wholey's began sourcing fish and seafood from all over the country and internationally. Today, the market sells over 500 types of seafood, kept fresh by the 40,000 pounds of ice the market makes daily. The market also employs a marine biologist to keep the live sea critters — including lobsters, trout, and tilapia — taken care of.