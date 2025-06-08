Europe's Largest Peat Bog Is A Stunning, Magical Landscape In Scotland That's Extremely Underrated

Flow Country covers a vast area, so it can be hard to know where to start. The first stop should be the Visitor Centre at RSPB Forsinard Flows — this is the main attraction for learning more about the peat bog and seeing wildlife, plus it's the starting point for two great hikes. (The Visitor Centre is operational April to October.) Head out on the Forsinard Flows and Tower trail, an easy and flat 1-mile walk, to the Lookout Tower. The views over the blanket bog here, with its small pools of water shimmering, are simply beautiful. The Forsinain Trail is another popular hike that starts at the Visitor Centre; it's a 4-mile walk through farmland with the chance to spot some of the notable birds that call this area home. Check out the views from the viewing area at Crask Inn, a remote pub near Lairg that overlooks the peatlands of Cnoc an Alaskie.

You'll hopefully see some of the area's unique wildlife when you explore Flow Country. Voles, red foxes, otters, and deer are some of the animals you might spot; keep an eye out for adders, the only venomous snake in the U.K. The area is especially known for its birdlife: spot the golden plover, skylark, curlew, hen harrier, greenshank, or dunlin here. Visiting in spring or summer will give you the best chance to see these birds. And while you're unlikely to spot it unless you're in the water, the freshwater pearl mussel, which is an endangered species, is one of the rarest animals to be found here.