Situated Between Sedona And Phoenix Is One Of Arizona's Best-Kept Secrets With Old West Charm And Art

You've likely heard of Arizona's legendary mining towns like Prescott, where the gold rush spirit is still alive, and Tombstone, a Wild West city full of activities, shops, and history. But how about Cave Creek? Situated between Sedona and Phoenix, this under-the-radar destination is located in the Sonoran Desert. Cave Creek was established in 1870, not far from the Cave Creek mining district, luring in prospectors and ranchers who sought their fortune. Nowadays, it's packed with visitors who come for its Old West charm and many art galleries. Start your time in Cave Creek with the iconic Frontier Town.

Founded in 1969, Frontier Town serves to celebrate Cave Creek's past. This Western attraction features several stores offering visitors locally made goods. This includes Suzanne's Hot Stuff, where you'll find specialty hot sauce that will infuse your meals with an added kick and dose of flavor. Love candles? Forget purchasing them at a big-box store and head to Cave Creek Candles & Gifts. Closed Monday and Tuesday, the store provides beeswax-based products and other decorative goodies.

A stone's throw away from Frontier Town is the Rare Earth Gallery. Ranked as one of the top attractions in Cave Creek on Tripadvisor, reviewers on the platform say that you'll be amazed by the extraordinary selection. On display is everything from sculptures, carvings, mirrors, jewelry, and more, all made from crystals. These items are for sale. Thus, you can take a piece home as a reminder of Cave Creek. If you're not into shopping, no problem. Cave Creek Museum, open fall to late spring, is a great addition to include on your itinerary if you're interested in learning how the mining town came to be. However, Cave Creek also has plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy.