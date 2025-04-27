Situated Between Sedona And Phoenix Is One Of Arizona's Best-Kept Secrets With Old West Charm And Art
You've likely heard of Arizona's legendary mining towns like Prescott, where the gold rush spirit is still alive, and Tombstone, a Wild West city full of activities, shops, and history. But how about Cave Creek? Situated between Sedona and Phoenix, this under-the-radar destination is located in the Sonoran Desert. Cave Creek was established in 1870, not far from the Cave Creek mining district, luring in prospectors and ranchers who sought their fortune. Nowadays, it's packed with visitors who come for its Old West charm and many art galleries. Start your time in Cave Creek with the iconic Frontier Town.
Founded in 1969, Frontier Town serves to celebrate Cave Creek's past. This Western attraction features several stores offering visitors locally made goods. This includes Suzanne's Hot Stuff, where you'll find specialty hot sauce that will infuse your meals with an added kick and dose of flavor. Love candles? Forget purchasing them at a big-box store and head to Cave Creek Candles & Gifts. Closed Monday and Tuesday, the store provides beeswax-based products and other decorative goodies.
A stone's throw away from Frontier Town is the Rare Earth Gallery. Ranked as one of the top attractions in Cave Creek on Tripadvisor, reviewers on the platform say that you'll be amazed by the extraordinary selection. On display is everything from sculptures, carvings, mirrors, jewelry, and more, all made from crystals. These items are for sale. Thus, you can take a piece home as a reminder of Cave Creek. If you're not into shopping, no problem. Cave Creek Museum, open fall to late spring, is a great addition to include on your itinerary if you're interested in learning how the mining town came to be. However, Cave Creek also has plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy.
Desert adventures in Cave Creek, Arizona
The Sonoran Desert is brimming with natural beauty and wildlife. Notably, this region is famed for its majestic saguaro cacti. At Cave Creek's Miguel Camarena Art Gallery, visitors will discover an assortment of paintings inspired by this scenery. Nevertheless, you wouldn't want to miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the town's arid landscape. There are, of course, different ways one can do this including with a hike at Cave Creek Regional Park. The nearly 3,000-acre site has a number of trails. For instance, the Slate Trail is 4 miles long and is known for its massive "Michelin Man" saguaro cactus.
This hike features 4.8 stars on AllTrails with one reviewer writing, "Great trail, good signage, slate, rocks, dust. Easy to do without trekking poles or hiking boots but use them if you need them." If you want to take your experience at Cave Creek Regional Park to another level, tap into your inner cowboy and traverse the area on horseback with Cave Creek Trail Rides. The tour company offers rides for individuals ages 6 and up and starting from one to three hours for beginners.
Cave Creek Trail Rides has a 4.9-star rating on Google, with countless reviewers saying that the sunset ride is a must. You can book an excursion from Cave Creek Trail Rides on their website. At the time of this writing, prices start at under $100 per person. Cave Creek Regional Park is open daily and charges a small entry fee for vehicles. Keep in mind that biking and camping are permitted as well. If you're set on having a desert adventure in Cave Creek, here's a tip: Avoid visiting in the summer when temperatures can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cave Creek, Arizona, is a foodie haven
Cave Creek has a little bit of something for everybody, including foodies. It has a number of memorable eateries that are bound to impress visitors. One such place is the award-winning El Encanto (also referred to as El Encanto Uno). Closed Tuesdays, Mexican fare like enchiladas, fajitas, and chili verde are on the menu. "Been coming here for years and I have never left disappointed. This is classic Mexican cuisine and they do it perfectly," reads a review on Google. However, El Encanto is perhaps better known for its hacienda-inspired setting which includes patio seating with views of a duck-filled pond.
Harold's Cave Creek Corral is another noteworthy establishment with a vibrant ambiance. Open daily from 8 a.m. until around midnight and offering weekly live musical performances, this is the place to start or end your day with a good time. The saloon serves loaded burgers, seafood, pizza, and omelets, among other things.
On top of the great eats, Cave Creek is also pretty easy to get to and located less than an hours' drive away from Phoenix, home to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). Lodging options in Cave Creek are limited but include the Prickly Pear Inn. The rooms feature western decor and a king bed, with many including a private deck. In addition, there is an onsite eatery, Stumblina's Cantina. Virgil Earp shredded chicken tacos and the Sundance Kid southwest salad are just some of the few Old West-themed dishes you can dine on here. On average, a night at the Prickly Pear Inn will cost less than $280. Exploring the Phoenix area and looking for another day trip idea? Read about Wickenburg, another underrated Wild West town with modern amenities, specialty shops, and desert beauty.