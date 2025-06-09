Travel Between Indiana's Picturesque River Cities Via Public Bikeshare For A Relaxing, Car-Free Rural Getaway

It's always nice to go on vacation and relax, but if you're traveling within the United States, figuring out the details can sometimes be a little stressful. It's not always easy to drive around a new city, and learning where you can and can't park can be an expensive experience. Public transportation isn't always feasible, as it's often confusing or only runs at certain parts of the day, if it's even present. And, unfortunately, not every urban setting is designed for walking (unlike Ohio's oldest city, which features a walkable downtown lined with shops and riverfront beauty).

Thankfully, certain travel destinations are working to lighten traffic while also making it easier for tourists to get around and explore. One of the ways that seems to be working well is the rideshare program. As of 2017, Southeastern Indiana has also decided to adopt this option, making it easier to get from city to city and explore all the shops without having to get in your car every time.

Two towns in Southeastern Indiana, Aurora and Lawrenceburg, decided to work together to create a way for people to easily travel between them. Known as the River Cities Bikeshare Program, the system allows for several dozen bikes to be found in three locations. They are found in Aurora, just across from the City Building or by the dog park in the same city, and in Lawrenceburg, between Ivy Tech and the Event Center. You can borrow a bike from any of these locations, but keep in mind that bikes have to be returned to where you borrowed them from.