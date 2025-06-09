Travel Between Indiana's Picturesque River Cities Via Public Bikeshare For A Relaxing, Car-Free Rural Getaway
It's always nice to go on vacation and relax, but if you're traveling within the United States, figuring out the details can sometimes be a little stressful. It's not always easy to drive around a new city, and learning where you can and can't park can be an expensive experience. Public transportation isn't always feasible, as it's often confusing or only runs at certain parts of the day, if it's even present. And, unfortunately, not every urban setting is designed for walking (unlike Ohio's oldest city, which features a walkable downtown lined with shops and riverfront beauty).
Thankfully, certain travel destinations are working to lighten traffic while also making it easier for tourists to get around and explore. One of the ways that seems to be working well is the rideshare program. As of 2017, Southeastern Indiana has also decided to adopt this option, making it easier to get from city to city and explore all the shops without having to get in your car every time.
Two towns in Southeastern Indiana, Aurora and Lawrenceburg, decided to work together to create a way for people to easily travel between them. Known as the River Cities Bikeshare Program, the system allows for several dozen bikes to be found in three locations. They are found in Aurora, just across from the City Building or by the dog park in the same city, and in Lawrenceburg, between Ivy Tech and the Event Center. You can borrow a bike from any of these locations, but keep in mind that bikes have to be returned to where you borrowed them from.
What to know before borrowing a River Cities bike
This rideshare program was an instant hit with locals and tourists alike. In just the first 18 weeks, there were over 1,300 people who took advantage of the bikes scattered around the towns, according to Soapbox Cincinnati. From 2017 to 2023, there were over 19,000 total rentals. Free bike rides can definitely make a place more enjoyable, as also shown in this Colorado mountain region, which remains a summer eco-tourism must with the help of free bike rides.
A lot of thought went into this program, including picking the rides. Each bike comes with 7-speeds to make it easier to adjust as you're heading to different locations. It also has automatic docking tools for when you are done, so you don't have to spend minutes trying to get the bike lined up perfectly. Finally, they come with baskets in the back. This makes them usable for everyone, as you can use them for anything from grocery shopping to carrying your cameras to get the perfect shot.
To use these bikes, you'll have to download the MOVATIC app (available for Android and iOS users), which allows you to pay for and wirelessly lock the bikes. Each bike costs an initial fee of $3. After the first hour, though, the price drops down to $2. If you hope to take advantage of these bikes during your vacation in the area, you need to visit more in the middle of the year; bikes are available to rent between April and October.
Where you can travel with the River Cities bike share program
These bikes are not only ideal for wandering through a town, but for traveling between them as well. You can easily get from Aurora to Lawrenceburg by using Dearborn Trail, which runs alongside the Ohio River. It's roughly 3.5 miles from the dog park station in Aurora to the one in Lawrenceburg, so it's easy even for beginners to bike between. You can also travel to Greendale, just a little past Lawrenceburg, though there is a period where it stops along the way.
It's not only the rideshare program that makes Aurora and Lawrenceburg worth visiting, though it is a nice perk. These two charming cities have a lot to offer visitors. First and foremost is the view. Both are right on the Ohio River, just like one of the Midwest's best small towns and an underrated Indiana gem with riverfront charm and tasty eats.
Aurora has some amazing historical sites. One of the most notable is the Hillforest Victorian House Museum, open from April to December. It's on the National Register of Historic Places and is a National Historic Landmark. Also throughout Aurora, you'll find stores offering classic toys and comics, delicious popcorn, milkshakes, and antiques.
Lawrenceburg offers some outdoor charm, including river walks, benches to sit and enjoy the scenery, and outdoor sculptures dedicated to heroes. There are also several boutiques and antique stores to stop at and enjoy, as well as the Hollywood Casino for an entertaining evening. Greendale is full of parks and community gardens, perfect to bike to and explore on a sunny day.