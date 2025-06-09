Central Oregon's Wild And Scenic River Is A Rafting, Biking, And Camping Mecca With Desert Canyon Views

It's not just about the Deschutes' scenic lower 100 miles, though. Among some of Oregon's best underrated destinations for a quiet vacation, the remaining stretches of the river offer myriad options for camping and recreation upstream, too. The Middle Deschutes offers fantastic hiking opportunities along the Steelhead Falls Trail, with primitive campsites open year-round. In the springtime, keep an eye out for wildflowers like prairie stars, sand lilies, and lupines. On the Upper Deschutes, which wends its way toward Bend from the Cascades, the brown trout fishery is a standout, and you're a stone's throw from the stunning, 54,000 acres Newberry Volcanic National Monument.

The city of Bend delights in its own stretch of the river, with ample opportunities to canoe, kayak, paddleboard, tube, raft, and even surf its waters. Bend Whitewater Park comprises three separate channels for viewing or immersing yourself. One is dedicated entirely to wildlife, to protect migrating species, while the other two offer experiences of the rapids that vary by skill level. In the summer, rent a tube from Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe and take advantage of Cascade East Transit's Ride the River shuttle, which costs only $5 for one day of unlimited rides from Riverbend Park back to the put-in spot in Drake Park.

If taking to the water, it's recommended to always plan your route carefully ahead of time. Some Deschutes River rapids and falls are not boatable, and rainfall can drastically alter how wildly the river runs. In Bend, for example, it's not possible to float the entire length of the river, so research ahead of time where to put in your kayak or tube and you'll be set for boatloads of fun.