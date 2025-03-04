Oregon's Secret Lake State Park Offers A Canyon Desert Utopia With Secluded Waters And Scenic Views

Lake Owyhee State Park sits in an overlooked eco-region known as Oregon's "High Desert." This large and relatively flat region of southeastern Oregon features much more arid plains and shrublands, more indicative of a desert than the mighty forests further west. Lake Owyhee in particular sits in Oregon's far eastern corridor, just west of the state's border with Idaho. As such, its landscape resembles that of Idaho and northern Nevada more than anything around Portland or Klamath Falls. But this remote location has its advantages. Not only does it mean that the park's out-of-this-world landscape is largely free of excessive development, but the entire region and neighboring "Oregon Outback" are the country's largest dark sky sanctuary for light pollution-free stargazing!

Lake Owyhee State Park centers around its namesake Lake Owyhee, a 52-mile-long reservoir running through the high desert landscape thanks to the nearby Owyhee Dam. The state park section sits along the eastern edge of the reservoir, where the stunning canyon formations plunge into the lake's blue waters. This gives the park unforgettable views of some of the high desert's most distinctive rock pinnacles reflecting in the water below. The stark canyon walls and mountainous terrain surrounding the lake make for some impressive geological expeditions, especially since many of the park's most unique landforms are only visible from the water.

But even from the park's main Gordon Gulch Day-use Area, you can take in sublime scenery that looks straight out of a painting. Lake Owyhee is also a great destination for wildlife viewing. In addition to the many bird species that make it a haven for birdwatching, the park is home to pronghorn, coyotes, mule deer, wild horses, bighorn sheep, and maybe even mountain lions!