A Town Formerly Hawaii's Capital Destroyed By Wildfires Is Now Thriving As An Unmatched Seafood Destination
It's no secret that the Hawaiian island of Maui is a top vacation destination. With its award-winning beaches, exhilarating luau experiences, and delicious fresh seafood, Maui attracts more than 2 million visitors each year. But in 2023, one of the country's deadliest wildfires ripped through Maui, killing more than a hundred people and destroying more than 2,200 structures. With parts of the island in ruins, the number of visitors declined dramatically, resulting in a big loss of the tourist dollars that Maui relies heavily on.
West Maui's Lahaina, the former capital of Hawaii, suffered some of the greatest losses. In addition to the devastation of its residential communities, many of the beloved restaurants in this small, underrated town burned to the ground. Some historic establishments such as Fleetwood's, owned by Fleetwood Mac's drummer, Mick Fleetwood, are still struggling to rebuild at the time of this writing. But other restaurants in Lahaina have managed to reopen and are now eager to welcome patrons back to the table.
Lahaina restaurants that are back in business
One of the first restaurants to reopen in Lahaina was the Māla Ocean Tavern. Located near the north end of Front Street, much of the building survived the fire, however, the restaurant's smoke damage was extensive. After months of restoration, Māla is now back and already racking up awards for its incredible oceanfront views and scrumptious seafood. Some of the most sought-after menu items include Māla's Hood Canal oyster shooters and poisson cru, a French Polynesian appetizer made of raw fish, vegetables, and coconut milk.
Its sister restaurant, Coco Deck, which opened just months before the wildfires devastated Lahaina, offers a more relaxed, affordable, and family-friendly vibe. It features unique menu items such as the crispy poke doughnut made with fresh 'ahi tuna, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger. For those who like to fish, you can even bring in your own catch of the day and the chef will cook it for you, as long as it's fresh and properly prepped.
The Na Hoaloha 'Ekolu restaurant group has owned and operated several restaurants in Lahaina since the 1980s. They include local favorites such as Aloha Mixed Plate and Star Noodle. But the Maui fire forced these restaurants to shut down and left more than 60 of their employees homeless. Within a year, the company reopened the doors of its popular restaurants and once again is serving up island favorites like Aloha Mixed Plate's Aliʻi Plate made with kālua pig, poke, salmon, and poi.
Ways to support Lahaina's restaurant community
When dining at one of Lahaina's newly rebuilt restaurants, it's important to remember and respect what the locals have been through. Māla's website requests that customers refrain from asking the staff about the wildfires since they have all been impacted in some way. But you can help the restaurant and its employees by spreading the word on their reopening, posting positive reviews, and encouraging others to visit.
There are other ways travelers can help Lahaina's recovery efforts, even if you don't visit the island. Make a donation to one of the nonprofit organizations helping to rebuild the town and provide meals to those in need, which include the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Habitat for Humanity Maui, and Hawai'i Foodbank. Or if you've got a favorite restaurant you'd like to support, follow their progress on social media and find out what specific support they're asking for. It may take years for Lahaina to fully recover, but in the meantime, the aloha spirit remains strong in this historic city and among its people.