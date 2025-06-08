A Town Formerly Hawaii's Capital Destroyed By Wildfires Is Now Thriving As An Unmatched Seafood Destination

One of the first restaurants to reopen in Lahaina was the Māla Ocean Tavern. Located near the north end of Front Street, much of the building survived the fire, however, the restaurant's smoke damage was extensive. After months of restoration, Māla is now back and already racking up awards for its incredible oceanfront views and scrumptious seafood. Some of the most sought-after menu items include Māla's Hood Canal oyster shooters and poisson cru, a French Polynesian appetizer made of raw fish, vegetables, and coconut milk.

Its sister restaurant, Coco Deck, which opened just months before the wildfires devastated Lahaina, offers a more relaxed, affordable, and family-friendly vibe. It features unique menu items such as the crispy poke doughnut made with fresh 'ahi tuna, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger. For those who like to fish, you can even bring in your own catch of the day and the chef will cook it for you, as long as it's fresh and properly prepped.

The Na Hoaloha 'Ekolu restaurant group has owned and operated several restaurants in Lahaina since the 1980s. They include local favorites such as Aloha Mixed Plate and Star Noodle. But the Maui fire forced these restaurants to shut down and left more than 60 of their employees homeless. Within a year, the company reopened the doors of its popular restaurants and once again is serving up island favorites like Aloha Mixed Plate's Aliʻi Plate made with kālua pig, poke, salmon, and poi.