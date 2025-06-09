The World's First 'Wilderness Quiet Park' Is A Peaceful Oasis Of Calm Deep In The Amazon Jungle

When was the last time you got to experience some quiet? No sounds coming from cars, construction workers, or even music — just the faint sounds of nature. The Zabalo River in the northeastern Amazon region of Ecuador is probably one of the last places on Earth where you'll be able to experience this true quiet, according to Quiet Parks International. They have named this ecologically intact and biodiverse waterway as the world's first "Wilderness Quiet Park" for being a place free of human noise. The best part is that visiting this reserve supports the Indigenous Cofán people in their quest for protecting this paradise.

When visiting the Zabalo River Wilderness Quiet Park, you'll not only be able to enjoy true quiet while surrounded by nature. You can also engage in bird and wildlife watching, explore the magical Amazonian rainforest, and learn about the ancient Cofán culture at the Zabalo Village. This is definitely a traveling experience that is not only life-changing but one that truly protects our planet.

To reach this Wilderness Quiet Park, just fly into the Mariscal Sucre Quito International Airport 50 minutes away from Quito, one of South America's most underrated cities. According to the Quiet Parks International website, when you book a stay at the Zabalo Village, your Cofán host will pick you up at the airport. Since the village is pretty remote, please don't attempt to reach this destination on your own.