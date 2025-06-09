The World's First 'Wilderness Quiet Park' Is A Peaceful Oasis Of Calm Deep In The Amazon Jungle
When was the last time you got to experience some quiet? No sounds coming from cars, construction workers, or even music — just the faint sounds of nature. The Zabalo River in the northeastern Amazon region of Ecuador is probably one of the last places on Earth where you'll be able to experience this true quiet, according to Quiet Parks International. They have named this ecologically intact and biodiverse waterway as the world's first "Wilderness Quiet Park" for being a place free of human noise. The best part is that visiting this reserve supports the Indigenous Cofán people in their quest for protecting this paradise.
When visiting the Zabalo River Wilderness Quiet Park, you'll not only be able to enjoy true quiet while surrounded by nature. You can also engage in bird and wildlife watching, explore the magical Amazonian rainforest, and learn about the ancient Cofán culture at the Zabalo Village. This is definitely a traveling experience that is not only life-changing but one that truly protects our planet.
To reach this Wilderness Quiet Park, just fly into the Mariscal Sucre Quito International Airport 50 minutes away from Quito, one of South America's most underrated cities. According to the Quiet Parks International website, when you book a stay at the Zabalo Village, your Cofán host will pick you up at the airport. Since the village is pretty remote, please don't attempt to reach this destination on your own.
Exploring the world's first Wilderness Quiet Park
The Cofán people manage more than 300,000 acres of pristine Amazonian and riparian wilderness which you can explore through several eco-touristic experiences. For example, some of the guided tours at the Zabalo River Wilderness Quiet Park include trekking and hiking through the rainforest. This will allow you to come in contact with more than 3,000 tree species as well as animals like monkeys, peccary, and many colorful birds.
The Zabalo River itself is also worth exploring. You might do this by just sitting along its shores and enjoying the quiet sounds of the currents. But if you're feeling adventurous, take a canoe trip along its waters. You can also partake in some fishing. If you're lucky, you might even catch a piranha alongside the expert Cofán fishermen.
Visiting the Zabalo Village is also an option. Here you'll learn about the Cofán way of life and culture, as well as their struggles to protect their home and heritage. Whichever tour you choose to engage in, remember the things to never to do in the rainforest, follow Cofán rules (provided by your guide), and show the utmost respect towards this pristine natural environment.
Enjoying your stay at the Zabalo Village
The Zabalo region is indeed remote. But worry not, you are not required to do primitive camping or anything like that during your visit. The Cofán people — in their commitment to creating a unique and sustainable eco-touristic practice — have built four cabins within their Zabalo Visitor Center at their very own village. Each of these cabins comes equipped with indoor bathrooms with running hot and cold water, toilets and showers, electricity, and comfy beds.
There's also a common kitchen ready to cater even to the most picky eaters. Your Cofán hosts will have no problem with putting together a vegetarian (or vegan) menu for you. All food ingredients are, of course, locally sourced and grown.
Without a doubt, Ecuador is the perfect destination for rainforest adventures and the Zabalo Quiet Park is not the exception. To top things, off staying at the Zabalo Village will make your experience in this country that much more memorable. All while supporting some true conservation efforts in one of the last quiet corners of our planet.