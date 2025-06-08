California's 'U-Pick Capital' Is An Hour From San Francisco With Trails, Wine, And Luscious Fruit Farms
In the rolling hills of Contra Costa County, Brentwood, California, is a charming agricultural town east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Known as the "U-pick capital" for its more than 50 U-pick fresh fruit and vegetable farms, Brentwood draws more than 150,000 visitors to its annual harvests. Just over 60 miles from the artsy vibes and culinary scene of Sacramento, California's "City Of Trees", and 55 miles from San Francisco, Brentwood is an easy day trip for locals or a weekend getaway for out-of-town visitors.
From the Bay Area, the most direct route is California State Route 24 East to CA-4 East. For those flying into San Francisco International Airport, this is also the shortest route, at just over 66 miles. The closest airport to Brentwood, though, is actually Oakland International Airport, a 50-mile drive via Interstate 580. Rental cars are available at both airports and both train and bus transportation are available from both locations to Brentwood.
Brentwood has a selection of budget accommodations from around $160 per night on average and a wide range of vacation rental options, but with the area's impressive scenic trails, wineries, and its "U-pick" fruit farms, you'll want to spend every second outdoors. Whether you're in Brentwood for a weekend escape or a mid-week adventure, there's plenty to fill an itinerary. From panoramic morning hikes to wine tasting or picking fresh berries, Brentwood is filled with outdoor charm.
Brentwood's winding trails and vineyard escapes
There are so many incredible California spots that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime, like iconic Joshua Tree National Park, but a weekend in Brentwood will have you convinced it's just as rewarding. Brentwood, California, may be known for its agricultural achievements, but the city's surrounding landscape is just as rich as the orchards and wineries dotting the rolling hills. At Mount Diablo State Park, just over 38 minutes from Brentwood, the 120 easy, moderate, and hard trails are just the start of the hiking opportunities in Brentwood.
The Marsh Creek Regional Trail in Brentwood is a paved, ADA-accessible 6.5-mile trail from the Creekside Park to the Big Break Regional Shoreline. For some panoramic views, take on the nearby trails at Round Valley Regional Preserve, like the 4.6-mile moderately challenging Miwok and Hardy Canyon Loop. After working up a sweat on the city's hiking, biking, and running trails, Brentwood's vineyards provide a welcome reward.
Hannah Nicole and Nunn Family Vineyards are two of Brentwood's award-winning wineries. At Hannah Nicole Vineyards, visitors can enjoy red wines aged in French Oak barrels and white wines bottled with minimal intervention. The winery offers flights, private wine tastings, and events like car shows, Pride celebrations, and live concerts. Nunn Family Vineyards supplies wine to local restaurants all over Brentwood, and with their location now on the Orchard & Vine property, they're a one-stop shop for "U-pick" produce and locally produced wine.
Fresh fruit picking in Brentwood orchards
Brentwood has earned its title as California's "U-pick capital" for good reason. The city's Mediterranean climate and fertile soils have created the perfect conditions for growing a seemingly endless variety of produce. Harvest Time is a non-profit organization in Brentwood focused on educating the public about farming and agro-tourism practices while directing visitors to the city's local growers and "U-pick" farms. With 72 farms highlighted on Harvest Time's Farm Trail Map, the organization highlights an array of crops from apricots, berries, cherries, corn, and green beans to local products like eggs, teas, and gift baskets.
Each farm lists its harvest season and whether each crop is "U-pick" or pre-picked. Airaya U-pick Farm, for example, offers over 20 varieties of tree-ripened peaches, apricots, nectarines, and more available for visitors to pick from early May through the middle of August. For available crops, visit Harvest Time's Farm Status page and Interactive map for farm locations before heading out.
If you're more interested in the produce and less in the "U-pick" aspect, Brentwood has a large selection of farm stands in town. Search the Farm Trail Map for pre-picked crops of your choice, or visit local stands like The Urban Edge Farm's Farm Store or The Farmer's Daughter Produce. Whether you're spending a weekend touring the farms before seeing the underrated California city, known as "America's Farm-To-Fork Capital," or are in town from across the country, Brentwood's orchards, vineyards, and trails are a welcome break from the city grind.