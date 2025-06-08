California's 'U-Pick Capital' Is An Hour From San Francisco With Trails, Wine, And Luscious Fruit Farms

In the rolling hills of Contra Costa County, Brentwood, California, is a charming agricultural town east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Known as the "U-pick capital" for its more than 50 U-pick fresh fruit and vegetable farms, Brentwood draws more than 150,000 visitors to its annual harvests. Just over 60 miles from the artsy vibes and culinary scene of Sacramento, California's "City Of Trees", and 55 miles from San Francisco, Brentwood is an easy day trip for locals or a weekend getaway for out-of-town visitors.

From the Bay Area, the most direct route is California State Route 24 East to CA-4 East. For those flying into San Francisco International Airport, this is also the shortest route, at just over 66 miles. The closest airport to Brentwood, though, is actually Oakland International Airport, a 50-mile drive via Interstate 580. Rental cars are available at both airports and both train and bus transportation are available from both locations to Brentwood.

Brentwood has a selection of budget accommodations from around $160 per night on average and a wide range of vacation rental options, but with the area's impressive scenic trails, wineries, and its "U-pick" fruit farms, you'll want to spend every second outdoors. Whether you're in Brentwood for a weekend escape or a mid-week adventure, there's plenty to fill an itinerary. From panoramic morning hikes to wine tasting or picking fresh berries, Brentwood is filled with outdoor charm.