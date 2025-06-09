This Dreaded Airplane Feature Can Be A Frustrating Surprise When Settling Into A Window Seat

One thing you can do is to look at seating charts on websites like SeatGuru or Aerolopa, though they're not always accurate. One Redditor responding to someone who ended up with a seat like this on a Delta flight said, "If it's important to us to know it, but Delta doesn't share it, then it's on us to go hunting for it."

Whatever the reason, sometimes you'll find a windowless window seat when you're in a row that charges more for extra legroom. If you notice on the seating chart when you make your reservation that the middle and aisle seat are more expensive in that row, but the window seat isn't, this might be why. However, sometimes you'll be charged extra anyway (since it's for the legroom and not the view).

Additionally, you may also have an issue if your planned plane was changed to another for, say, a mechanical issue. This is why it's important to keep checking the seating chart, even after you've booked your flight. Still, if you do end up in one of these seats, you can ask the flight attendant nicely if you can change (if there are other seats available). You can also mention it — politely — and you may get something like a free drink out of it. Finally, windowless or not, window seats are the best seat on the plane for traveling germaphobes, since they may help keep you from getting sick from other passengers. And at the very least, you can always take a nap with your extra leaning room.