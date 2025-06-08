Europe's Newest Sleeper Train Offers Culture And Gorgeous Sands Linking Poland To The Adriatic Sea

There are some seriously alluring railway connections in Europe. Take the picturesque route from Paris to Milan, which links up the uber-romantic City of Light with Italy's fashion capital, or the 96-mile Bernina Express through the heart of the Swiss Alps, showcasing ice-capped peaks and snow-dusted forests. The new route on the block is just as tantalizing: a long-distance, overnight locomotive that links the Polish capital of Warsaw to the sparkling waters of Croatia's Adriatic Sea in a whopping 20 hours of nonstop train travel.

This route is your ticket across the very heart of Central Europe, covering a total of five countries in one swoop as the carriages also whiz through eastern Czechia, make a pit stop at the grand capital of Vienna in Austria (famous for its coffee culture), and then cut through the middle of Slovenia. The scenery promises to be something special, beginning with the rural backcountry of southern Poland, skirting the tail end of the Austrian Alps, and finally ending with visions of the Adriatic Sea.

The 745-mile trip is set to run from late June 2025 through the end of August, with up to four departures from Warsaw staggered throughout the week and returns from Croatia similarly spread out. Passengers can expect to step aboard in the Polish capital in the early afternoon, only to find themselves breathing the salty air of the Adriatic coast by the following morning.