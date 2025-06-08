Europe's Newest Sleeper Train Offers Culture And Gorgeous Sands Linking Poland To The Adriatic Sea
There are some seriously alluring railway connections in Europe. Take the picturesque route from Paris to Milan, which links up the uber-romantic City of Light with Italy's fashion capital, or the 96-mile Bernina Express through the heart of the Swiss Alps, showcasing ice-capped peaks and snow-dusted forests. The new route on the block is just as tantalizing: a long-distance, overnight locomotive that links the Polish capital of Warsaw to the sparkling waters of Croatia's Adriatic Sea in a whopping 20 hours of nonstop train travel.
This route is your ticket across the very heart of Central Europe, covering a total of five countries in one swoop as the carriages also whiz through eastern Czechia, make a pit stop at the grand capital of Vienna in Austria (famous for its coffee culture), and then cut through the middle of Slovenia. The scenery promises to be something special, beginning with the rural backcountry of southern Poland, skirting the tail end of the Austrian Alps, and finally ending with visions of the Adriatic Sea.
The 745-mile trip is set to run from late June 2025 through the end of August, with up to four departures from Warsaw staggered throughout the week and returns from Croatia similarly spread out. Passengers can expect to step aboard in the Polish capital in the early afternoon, only to find themselves breathing the salty air of the Adriatic coast by the following morning.
Start your 20-hour train ride in Poland
The greatest draw of this rail odyssey is that it will allow travelers to check off two bucket-list destinations within Central Europe. You'll be treated to a whirlwind of World War II history, grand parks, and cutting-edge gastronomy. And that's before you even set foot in a train carriage, all courtesy of the action-packed Polish capital.
Warsaw beckons with an Old Town area that amazes not so much because it's downright gorgeous (which it is!) but because it was almost completely destroyed during war times. Today, it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed as one of Europe's most audacious reconstruction projects — everything from the medieval street plan to the Royal Castle was carefully rebuilt over a series of decades.
Before you chug out of town on the train to Rijeka, you'll also want to feel the pulse of modern Poland. Warsaw is perfect for that. It lays claim to the tallest building in the EU, so head up the Varso Tower to find soaring observation desks and sleek hotels at over 1,000 feet high! Balancing that out is lovely Łazienki Park, where you can kill time before your train departure between grand palaces and manicured gardens.
Beaches, warm seas, and islands when you arrive in Rijeka
Your odyssey from city to coast will be run by Poland's rail operator, PKP. You should arrive feeling refreshed enough to start enjoying what Croatia has to offer right away, since these locomotives are loaded with lay-flat couchette sleeper carriages, complete air conditioning, and onboard dining cars.
Rijeka is a gateway to trademark glistening coastline and quintessential Adriatic beaches. What's more, Rijeka is the perfect place to launch onward adventures through Croatia. It's a major port with boat links to countless islands in the Adriatic. Swap the train for the water and you could be sampling crisp white wines in the historic hilltop towns of Krk or seeking out deserted coves under the golden cliffs of Cres, which has one of the undisputed best beaches in all of Croatia, no less. Both islands are linked to Rijeka by regular ferries during the high season.
You also might want to hop on this rail connection to experience Rijeka itself. The town is steeped in history, having once been a Roman settlement, and then an imperial port for the Hungarians in the 1700s. Today, it's famed for Trsat Castle, a medieval fort high on a hill that's reached by clambering up over 500 steps from the town below. Take some time to wander the Korzo, a vibrant shopping strip that's perfect for people watching as you sip a coffee straight off the train.