The Unique And Refreshing Type Of World Cruise Journey That Puts You On Two Different Ships In One Trip
If you can imagine traveling the world on board a cruise ship, then you may also wonder if staying in the same cabin for such a long time might get old. While the number of retirees cruising full time is on the rise and more people are seeing that the price of a round-the-world cruise isn't so expensive, there is a growing trend that helps prevent a global tour from becoming too monotonous: boomerang voyages. In short, this concept allows passengers to experience two ships while following one cruise itinerary.
Typically, the trip is divided into two parts. Passengers board one ship and remain on it for the first half of their journey before moving to another ship for the second half of the cruise. This is particularly useful for energetic travelers or those who need a change of scenery amid a long trip. One great example of this takes place on Cunard cruises. Anyone traveling from Southampton to Sydney and back can book a boomerang trip. They might sail on the Queen Mary 2 for one half — leaving time to experience Sydney's trendy inner-city neighborhoods — and the Queen Elizabeth for the return trip.
Changing ships on boomerang voyages
There are a couple of ways the move between two ships can occur on boomerang voyages. Much like disembarking from an ordinary cruise, passengers pack up their cabins and leave the first ship. Then, once the second ship has been emptied, cleaned, and prepared, passengers can board and make their way to their new cabin. This quick transfer, however, can only happen if both ships are at port on the same day.
A lot of the time, there isn't such a close overlap between the two ships at port. This is why the cruise line typically books its guests into rooms in the port city for a few days. While this might sound like a lag or pause to your trip, it can be a good reset before continuing on. The time in port also affords guests an opportunity to explore the area more thoroughly. If you do book a boomerang voyage, consider planning ahead for your transfer port city. Organize any day trips, excursions, or tickets you might need to make the most of your time on land.