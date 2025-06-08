America's Oldest Zoo Is A Pennsylvania Gem With Incredible Innovation, Conservation, And A Victorian Garden

Historic Americana has its heart in Philadelphia, nesting in such significant places as Independence Hall (where the Declaration of Independence was signed) and more unexpected gems like America's oldest antiques district. Another one of the best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia is the Philadelphia Zoo, located in the sprawling Fairmount Park. Its charter dates back to 1859 — the oldest of any zoo in the U.S. It's where the country's first orangutan and chimpanzee births occurred, and today it houses over 1,900 animals, many of which are being protected from endangerment.

Though chartered in the 1850s, the Philadelphia Zoo's official opening was delayed 15 years because of the Civil War. The zoo's founders intended not only to showcase the exotic animals of other continents but also to bring America's own diverse animal life to this nook of the East Coast. Animals not commonly spotlit by zoos — buffalo, bears, prairie dogs — found acclaim here. In fact, when it opened, the zoo was the first in the world to have a prairie dog exhibit. Over time, it grew to encompass 42 acres, set among a Victorian-style garden landscape. The zoo also has exhibits dedicated to primates, big cats, birds, and rare animals, plus unique attractions like climbable wildlife sculptures and a themed carousel.