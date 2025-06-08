This French Waterway Is A Boating Haven To Fairytale Fortresses, Charming Villages, And World-Class Vineyards

If you're flying into France, starting in Toulouse is a convenient option for visiting the Canal du Midi — Toulouse-Blagnac Airport is about 10 miles from Port Saint-Sauveur, with public transport available. As both the starting point of the canal and the capital of Occitania, Toulouse gives you a sense of the canal's and the area's history. Stop at the Canal du Midi archives building at Port Saint-Etienne, which contains all of the historical documents related to the canal, all the way back to the first flirtation with the idea of building a canal here in 1598.

Following the canal down from Toulouse to Castelnaudary is the most peaceful stretch. There isn't much to see between these checkpoints, but you do get to experience the most prominent section of plane trees, planted with exposed roots to fortify the banks. Castelnaudary is best known for the local cassoulet, a beloved pork and bean dish. Chez David is one of the most famed restaurants in Castelnaudary that specializes in the meal.

At this point, you're in the corner of France that Rick Steves says is more authentic than its crowded neighbors. The next significant stop from Castelnaudary heading south is the medieval, walled city of Carcassonne, which is punctuated by a glorious castle. The Canal du Midi passes through the Fresquel aqueduct at the point where the canal intersects with the Fresquel River — it was this aqueduct that enabled the canal to cross Carcassonne.