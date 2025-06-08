The Surprising Reason Many Toilets In China Don't Have Seats

We all know what to expect when heading to the toilet, right? There's a little white seat with a lid and a horseshoe-shaped ring that you can lift up. There's a rectangular bowl in the back that fills with water, a little handle to push, or maybe a cord to pull. And of course, there are stalls separated by walls and doors. Easy, right? Well, what do you do if you walk into a bathroom and there's just a hole in the ground surrounded by a shallow bowl? If you're thinking that you're just supposed to drop trou and do a hover squat, well ... yes.

Folks who live in or have visited various countries in Asia are probably familiar with squat toilets. While we're focusing on China, squat toilets aren't uncommon worldwide, especially in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Korea, and Japan — the land of heated and music-playing washlets and architect-designed public toilets in Tokyo tourist hotspots like Shibuya. All of these places have Western-style toilets as well, but squatting toilets are more traditional.

Contrary to what the reader might think, squat toilets are actually cleaner overall because there's less surface-to-surface contact between users. The toilets are going to be tough to use while wearing modern, conventional clothing, as you don't want anything brushing the inside of the bowl. You also should practice your squat before traveling to avoid sitting on it. Besides such obvious points, there are a couple more quirks worth mentioning for your next visit to China.