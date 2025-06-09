One Of Portugal's Most Romantic Cities Pairs Orchards And Coastal Sunshine With Renowned Restaurants
Alcobaça, a town in Portugal's Oeste region, is often coveted for its romantic feel, productive lands, and short distance to the Atlantic coast. Often called the "Land of Eternal Love" (not to be confused with Rome, whose long list of romantic destinations make it the "City of Eternal Love"), this title is connected to the tragic love story of King Pedro I and Inês de Castro, whose tombs are located facing each other inside the well-known Alcobaça Monastery. In terms of agriculture, the region's farming strength (dating back to 12th-century monks) is in its fruit. Especially the "Maçã de Alcobaça", or Alcobaça apple, which grows well here thanks to an ideal climate that gives it a deliciously crisp taste.
Another major draw to Alcobaça, on top of Portugal's appeal as Europe's best place to retire, is its proximity to the shoreline. The Silver Coast is just a quick drive away, giving you access to beaches like Nazaré and the bay of São Martinho do Porto. This coastal access means you can mix learning about the area's culture with soaking up the gorgeous Portuguese beaches.
When you're ready to eat, the town has spots like Restaurante António Padeiro, known for dishes like the partridge in a clay pot, or the Black Iberian pork loin wrapped in bacon and Alcobaça apples. Pratu's Restaurante, Bar & Tapas boasts indoor and outdoor seating with draped awnings on a cobblestone sidewalk. For sweets, Pastelaria Alcôa is a great place to enjoy sweet local treats like cornucópias (dough stuffed with soft egg cream) and pão de ló de Alfeizerão. Lastly, don't miss the conventual sweets from monastic orders — they're definitely worth a taste.
More ways to enjoy visiting Alcobaça
When you look past its romantic side and farming core, Alcobaça offers other interesting places to see and things to do. You can check out Museu do Vinho de Alcobaça (Alcobaça Wine Museum), located inside a winery from the late 1800s, which showcases the area's winemaking history through its collections and tours (you will also get to taste the wine, just sayin'). For a different spirited side, Sidrada makes cider from the local Alcobaça apples. This cidery lets you visit where they make the refreshing drink and even offers tastings in the orchards. While you might not find many dedicated craft breweries right in Alcobaça, IZZU Kombucha, made in nearby Caldas da Rainha — one of the region's most walkable cities — uses Alcobaça apples in its handmade recipe.
Beyond food and drink, you'll find the Jardim do Amor (Garden of Love), where the Alcoa and Baça rivers meet, and which features beautiful stone, seat-like structures and a steel heart sculpture, emphasizing the romance of the city. Another destination that you might want to check out is the Pedro & Inês Ceramic Route. This walkway by the river is dotted with ceramic pieces from local factories that tell the tale of regional love stories. Another way you can dive into the city's locality is by going to the Monday markets where you can taste regional produce and buy artisanal goodies.
As for events, Alcobaça hosts various cultural happenings like the Cistermúsica, a classical music festival. Alternatively, the Mostra Internacional de Doces & Licores Conventuais is an international show that comes around in November and offers a variety of tasty sweets and liqueurs.
Getting to and staying in Alcobaça
Alcobaça is located about 75 miles (an hour-and-a-half drive) north of Lisbon, the closest large city. Flying into Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS) is your best bet when traveling from out of the country. Once you get into Alcobaça, there are plenty of spots to stay in and around the city.
For example, the Montebelo Mosteiro de Alcobaça Historic Hotel is a higher-end hotel that's built into the Monastery's Claustro do Rachadouro (Rachadouro Cloister). If you're looking for a boutique feel, Challet Fonte Nova offers more of an upscale vibe and has a spa. The property is built in a mansion that is a short walk from the city's monastery and has various gardens to check out on the way. Another option is the Real Abadia Congress & Spa Hotel, which blends Cistercian (monk-founded) traditions with modern decor, plus a spa and event spaces. Your Hotel & Spa Alcobaça, another luxury option, is near the city's historical downtown. Lastly, a bit farther out, Vale d'Azenha Hotel Rural & Residences allows you to step away from Portugal's incredible coast and into a countryside aesthetic with rooms, suites, and villas, along with a pool and spa.