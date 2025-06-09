Alcobaça, a town in Portugal's Oeste region, is often coveted for its romantic feel, productive lands, and short distance to the Atlantic coast. Often called the "Land of Eternal Love" (not to be confused with Rome, whose long list of romantic destinations make it the "City of Eternal Love"), this title is connected to the tragic love story of King Pedro I and Inês de Castro, whose tombs are located facing each other inside the well-known Alcobaça Monastery. In terms of agriculture, the region's farming strength (dating back to 12th-century monks) is in its fruit. Especially the "Maçã de Alcobaça", or Alcobaça apple, which grows well here thanks to an ideal climate that gives it a deliciously crisp taste.

Another major draw to Alcobaça, on top of Portugal's appeal as Europe's best place to retire, is its proximity to the shoreline. The Silver Coast is just a quick drive away, giving you access to beaches like Nazaré and the bay of São Martinho do Porto. This coastal access means you can mix learning about the area's culture with soaking up the gorgeous Portuguese beaches.

When you're ready to eat, the town has spots like Restaurante António Padeiro, known for dishes like the partridge in a clay pot, or the Black Iberian pork loin wrapped in bacon and Alcobaça apples. Pratu's Restaurante, Bar & Tapas boasts indoor and outdoor seating with draped awnings on a cobblestone sidewalk. For sweets, Pastelaria Alcôa is a great place to enjoy sweet local treats like cornucópias (dough stuffed with soft egg cream) and pão de ló de Alfeizerão. Lastly, don't miss the conventual sweets from monastic orders — they're definitely worth a taste.