This Underrated Oklahoma Town Is A Treasure Trove Of Antique Stores, Local Festivals, And Old-Country Charm
Oklahoma is famed for its broad plains, rugged cowboy heritage, and down-home flair, the last of which is clearly evident among the Sooner State's folk food delicacies, à la crispy fried onion burgers and classic chicken-fried steak. For those looking to get a good taste of all that O.K. has to offer, sink your teeth into Purcell. Known by locals as the "Heart of Oklahoma," this quiet town breathes old-country charm, from its frozen-in-time Main Street to its treasure trove of antique stores lined with relics of generations past.
You'll find this homey nook of the state about 35 miles south of Oklahoma City, straddling Interstate 35 along the bluffs overlooking the South Canadian River. Only about 7,000 Oklahomans reside in Purcell — an uptick from the town's population of 2,000 people around 100 years ago. The old railroad town was established back in 1887, drawing its name from Edward B. Purcell, then vice president of the Santa Fe Railway. By the turn of the century, Purcell, which serves as the seat of McClain County, was a leading agricultural hub for livestock and crops, including cotton, corn, and wheat.
Purcell's early roots as a farming and railroad community can still be seen today. A leader in the state's equine industry, the town proudly boasts its second nickname as the "Quarter Horse Capital of the World." An Amtrak passenger train called the Heartland Flyer now runs right through town. The train connects to Oklahoma City, where the nearest major airport is, to Fort Worth, Texas. So if you're flying in from out of town, you can easily get to and from the state's capital of Oklahoma City, an artsy cowboy culture destination with affordable big-city attractions.
Go antiquing in the Heart of Oklahoma
The Pennsylvania village of Adamstown, a.k.a. the "Antiques Capital of the U.S.A.," has some pretty steep competition because you can find a handful of antique stores right along Purcell's old-world Main Street. Get a glimpse into Purcell's past while perusing an assortment of vintage goods with a stop at Butler Antiques. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the shop is housed in a historic building that was once a 63-room lodge — today, it is a top-rated spot for one-of-a-kind treasures. Be sure to see the old caboose in the Santa Fe Plaza next door before continuing on your antiquing tour. Auntie Mae's Antiques, Grapevine Antique Mall, Main Street Vintage, and The Flat Armadillo Trading Company are all steps away.
Not into antiques? Let loose at one of the town's annual jamborees instead. Much like Oklahoma's underrated city of Chickasha, which is only about a 40-minute drive away, Purcell hosts an array of unique festivals each year. Visit in late September for the "Heart of Oklahoma Music Festival," a live country music event held on Main Street that is free to attend, at the time of writing. Bring your lawn chairs so you can kick back and jam out to the Southern sounds. Purcell's holiday-themed events, such as the annual Christmas Parade, make the end of the year another magical time to visit. There's also the nightly "Lights from the Heart," which typically runs from Thanksgiving Eve until New Year's Eve, featuring more than 2 miles of dazzling holiday light displays set up around the 150-acre Purcell Lake.
Eat your way around Purcell, Oklahoma
All is definitely O.K. in Purcell, Oklahoma, especially when it comes to the town's tasty selection of eats. For the classic diner experience, grab a booth at Sonny's Cafe. Serving up "home-style comfort with every bite," this country kitchen's Southern fixings include loaded biscuits with gravy, smothered pork chops, and yes, even the locally beloved chicken-fried steak. In the mood for a sandwich or bowl of soup? Happy Camper Cafe on Main has you covered with savory BLTs, Havarti melts, and hot Italian sandwiches galore.
Walk off your meal at the McClain County Museum, located in the historic Old McCurdy Hospital building along State Highway 77. Admission is free, but you must reserve your visit in advance as the museum only offers tours booked at least three days prior. You could also take an afternoon stroll around the aforementioned Purcell Lake, which is about 3 miles away from the museum. Relax along the sandy beach or take a kayak out on the water.
If you want to explore beyond Purcell, Lake Thunderbird State Park is only a 20-minute drive northeast of town. Located in the city of Norman, the park spans over 1,800 acres. It offers miles upon miles of shoreline and hiking trails, plus several hundred campsites if you want to brave the Oklahoma wilds for the night. Within the town of Purcell, you'll find hotel accommodations for every budget, with options including the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and the Econo Lodge.