This Underrated Oklahoma Town Is A Treasure Trove Of Antique Stores, Local Festivals, And Old-Country Charm

Oklahoma is famed for its broad plains, rugged cowboy heritage, and down-home flair, the last of which is clearly evident among the Sooner State's folk food delicacies, à la crispy fried onion burgers and classic chicken-fried steak. For those looking to get a good taste of all that O.K. has to offer, sink your teeth into Purcell. Known by locals as the "Heart of Oklahoma," this quiet town breathes old-country charm, from its frozen-in-time Main Street to its treasure trove of antique stores lined with relics of generations past.

You'll find this homey nook of the state about 35 miles south of Oklahoma City, straddling Interstate 35 along the bluffs overlooking the South Canadian River. Only about 7,000 Oklahomans reside in Purcell — an uptick from the town's population of 2,000 people around 100 years ago. The old railroad town was established back in 1887, drawing its name from Edward B. Purcell, then vice president of the Santa Fe Railway. By the turn of the century, Purcell, which serves as the seat of McClain County, was a leading agricultural hub for livestock and crops, including cotton, corn, and wheat.

Purcell's early roots as a farming and railroad community can still be seen today. A leader in the state's equine industry, the town proudly boasts its second nickname as the "Quarter Horse Capital of the World." An Amtrak passenger train called the Heartland Flyer now runs right through town. The train connects to Oklahoma City, where the nearest major airport is, to Fort Worth, Texas. So if you're flying in from out of town, you can easily get to and from the state's capital of Oklahoma City, an artsy cowboy culture destination with affordable big-city attractions.