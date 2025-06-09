New England's Quintessential College Town Is A Postcard Village With Rolling Hills And Award-Winning Stays
Though Amherst is home to a population of just 40,000, you'll find an extraordinary abundance of colleges within its borders — including Amherst College, Hampshire College, and UMass Amherst. That gives the town a truly unique vibe, blending the laid-back ambiance of a quintessential New England village with that of a vibrant college campus. Its charming atmosphere alone makes it worthy of a visit, but add in its rolling countryside and award-winning hotels, and it instantly becomes a must-visit destination in the Northeast.
Whether you're looking to get lost in nature, enjoy the quiet of its many museums, or simply relax in a comfortable hotel without a care in the world, Amherst has you covered. It might be small, but it doesn't lack big-city amenities. There are a bunch of regional airports nearby, and you'll find Boston and its international airport two hours east. If you decide to fly into Boston, check out a historic trail that takes you by its best neighborhoods, churches, and landmarks. But once you set foot in Amherst, you'll realize there's no need to leave its calm streets, as it has everything you need for a memorable getaway.
The best museums and nature in Amherst
It should come as no surprise that Amherst is bursting at the seams with museums. After all, you'll find a different college every other step you take, and each one offers something unique to explore. The Beneski Museum of Natural History, run by Amherst College, is a popular choice among visitors, offering dinosaur skeletons, a collection of colorful minerals, and a series of geological specimens that help unravel the region's history. Best of all? Admission is entirely free.
The Emily Dickinson Museum, created in 2003 by Amherst College, is one of the highest-reviewed attractions in town. It houses a wealth of artifacts and items related to the iconic poet, and any literary fan will find it to be an incredible experience. It's located just north of campus, so consider taking a walk through the college's gorgeous grounds before venturing out to this must-visit destination.
Don't spend all your time indoors while in Amherst, as it's surrounded by a bunch of scenic hiking trails. Whether you want the expansive vistas offered by Mount Holyoke Range State Park or the serene sounds of Puffer's Pond and Puffer's Falls, you don't have to look far to witness impressive New England views. If you're hoping to spend all day out in the forest, check out the epic Mount Hitchcock, Summit House Loop in Mount Holyoke Range State Park. It runs for 11.5 miles and gains over 2,400 feet of elevation, resulting in panoramic views of the postcard-worthy countryside and its eye-catching blend of hills, forests, and rolling farmland. You're also less than two hours from the highest point in Massachusetts.
Award-winning hotels and innovative eateries
Want an elegant place to stay while in Amherst? Look no further than Inn on Boltwood. Founded in 1926 and renovated in 2011, it merges historic charm with modern convenience. It's also a Silver LEED Certified hotel, indicating its commitment to sustainable practices. Coupled with its on-site restaurant, 30Boltwood, you'll enjoy comfortable accommodations and delectable farm-to-table cuisine.
You might also consider Black Walnut Inn. This renovated Federal-style building is overflowing with historic charm, with each room expertly appointed with all the amenities you'll need for a comfortable stay. You'll be treated to homemade baked goods and a hearty breakfast to get your day off to a scrumptious start.
If you're hoping for a meal beyond your hotel, take a walk down Pleasant Street. Along with gorgeous brick buildings, mature trees, and plenty of New England charm, you'll find a long list of restaurants. Whether it's the local creations of Bistro 63, the Mediterranean vibes of Osteria Vespa, or the traditional thin crust creations of Antonio's Pizza, there's bound to be something that'll whet your appetite. If you traveled in from Boston, consider making a pitstop at one of America's oldest, most renowned restaurants for a decadent serving of oysters and clam chowder before heading home.