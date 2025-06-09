New England's Quintessential College Town Is A Postcard Village With Rolling Hills And Award-Winning Stays

It should come as no surprise that Amherst is bursting at the seams with museums. After all, you'll find a different college every other step you take, and each one offers something unique to explore. The Beneski Museum of Natural History, run by Amherst College, is a popular choice among visitors, offering dinosaur skeletons, a collection of colorful minerals, and a series of geological specimens that help unravel the region's history. Best of all? Admission is entirely free.

The Emily Dickinson Museum, created in 2003 by Amherst College, is one of the highest-reviewed attractions in town. It houses a wealth of artifacts and items related to the iconic poet, and any literary fan will find it to be an incredible experience. It's located just north of campus, so consider taking a walk through the college's gorgeous grounds before venturing out to this must-visit destination.

Don't spend all your time indoors while in Amherst, as it's surrounded by a bunch of scenic hiking trails. Whether you want the expansive vistas offered by Mount Holyoke Range State Park or the serene sounds of Puffer's Pond and Puffer's Falls, you don't have to look far to witness impressive New England views. If you're hoping to spend all day out in the forest, check out the epic Mount Hitchcock, Summit House Loop in Mount Holyoke Range State Park. It runs for 11.5 miles and gains over 2,400 feet of elevation, resulting in panoramic views of the postcard-worthy countryside and its eye-catching blend of hills, forests, and rolling farmland. You're also less than two hours from the highest point in Massachusetts.