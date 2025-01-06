Oysters And Beer Have Always Been On The Menu At One Of America's Oldest, Most Renowned Restaurants
Travel is about immersing yourself in new places, discovering unique new experiences, and engaging with unfamiliar environments. One of the best ways to connect with a destination is through its cuisine. By sampling local delicacies, you gain an insight into a region's heritage. This trending concept, known as food tourism, is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. and across the world. While Portland, Maine, is celebrated as one of America's top foodie destinations, the Northeast as a whole offers abundant opportunities for culinary exploration. Boston is steeped in history, home to a thriving college scene, and one of Rick Steves' favorite American cities to visit; plus, it is especially renowned for its world-class seafood. One iconic restaurant, the Union Oyster House, stands out for its legacy and enduring appeal.
Revered as America's oldest continuously operating restaurant, the Union Oyster House is multi-award-winning and located on Union Street, right along Boston's Freedom Trail. This National Historic Landmark has been serving diners since 1826, and its roots stretch even further — the building itself dates back to the 18th century. The restaurant's longevity is a testament to its classic New England-inspired menu, rustic decor, and vibrant atmosphere, all of which remain largely unchanged over the decades.
The Union Oyster House is a national treasure
The restaurant's iconic red brick exterior is instantly recognizable, offering a sense of history even before you step inside. The building has lived many fascinating lives before becoming the Union Oyster House. It once housed a silk shop and later served as the headquarters for the radical Massachusetts Spy newspaper during the American Revolution. In the early 19th century, it even provided shelter for the exiled King Louis Phillipe I of France.
Since its establishment as a dining spot in 1826, the Union Oyster House changed its name a few times before settling on its current title and has witnessed every major era in U.S. history, including the Gilded Age and both World Wars. Oysters, which were trendy and affordable in the 19th century, became the restaurant's signature dish. These mollusks were particularly served in bars and considered a tasty, cheap, and filling snack. Over the years, its doors have welcomed countless notable patrons, including Franklin D. Roosevelt, Robin Williams, Barack Obama, and Senator Daniel Webster. Upstairs, a plaque marks President John F. Kennedy's preferred booth.
What to expect from your visit
The Massachusetts capital is known for its classic dishes, such as clam chowder and Boston baked beans, both of which are prominently featured on the Union Oyster House menu. The restaurant's clam chowder, alongside its fresh-shucked oysters, is a must-try. Diners can also enjoy lobster pots, seafood platters, and other New England specialties coupled with wine and beer. While the menu is primarily seafood-based, it does cater to those with different tastes, providing meat and children's options.
The Union Oyster House also hosts special events, offering a dedicated function menu for private bookings. Open seven days a week, table reservations can be made by phone. Dining here is more than a meal — it's a journey through American history. Whether seated at the iconic oak bar or in one of its cozy dining areas, visitors can enjoy an atmosphere steeped in tradition. As one Google reviewer aptly put it, "It is very fun sitting down and eating at a place in history ... This is a very touristy spot but the food was on par and the service was awesome."
Make the most of your trip to this vibrant part of Boston. The Faneuil Hall Marketplace is a three-minute walk away, and 2 miles from the restaurant, you'll also find some of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes contained within the historic Harvard Square, a perfect complement to your dining experience.