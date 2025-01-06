Oysters And Beer Have Always Been On The Menu At One Of America's Oldest, Most Renowned Restaurants

Travel is about immersing yourself in new places, discovering unique new experiences, and engaging with unfamiliar environments. One of the best ways to connect with a destination is through its cuisine. By sampling local delicacies, you gain an insight into a region's heritage. This trending concept, known as food tourism, is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. and across the world. While Portland, Maine, is celebrated as one of America's top foodie destinations, the Northeast as a whole offers abundant opportunities for culinary exploration. Boston is steeped in history, home to a thriving college scene, and one of Rick Steves' favorite American cities to visit; plus, it is especially renowned for its world-class seafood. One iconic restaurant, the Union Oyster House, stands out for its legacy and enduring appeal.

Revered as America's oldest continuously operating restaurant, the Union Oyster House is multi-award-winning and located on Union Street, right along Boston's Freedom Trail. This National Historic Landmark has been serving diners since 1826, and its roots stretch even further — the building itself dates back to the 18th century. The restaurant's longevity is a testament to its classic New England-inspired menu, rustic decor, and vibrant atmosphere, all of which remain largely unchanged over the decades.