One Of The Quirkiest Towns In Alabama Is Packed With Southern Flavor And Lake Adventures

Despite the white sand beaches along its Gulf Shore, picturesque hiking trails through the Appalachian Mountains, and thriving cultural scenes in cities like Montgomery or Birmingham, Alabama typically takes a backseat to Florida when it comes to Southern tourist destinations. However, if you're interested in off-the-beaten-path adventures, and especially if you like quirky small towns filled with locals ready to cheer "Roll Tide," it's hard to go wrong with Alabama.

Eclectic is one of the state's quirkiest, and daresay, most "eclectic," small towns packed with Southern flavor. Named after "eclectic medicine," an alternative science favored by the town's founder, M. L. Fielder, the community's remoteness is part of its appeal. It's located about 30 miles outside Montgomery, and it's home to a year-round population of a little more than 1,200 people.

Eclectic is perhaps best known for its proximity to Lake Martin, which is about 10 miles north of Main Street. It's common for out-of-towners to stay in campgrounds beside the water, and Wind Creek State Park has close to 600 campsites to choose from. There are also lake houses available if you're staying longer-term or traveling with a large group. In other words, Eclectic's the ideal summertime destination for outdoor folk, especially if you enjoy water sports, fishing, and dockside dining.