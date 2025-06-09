One Of The Quirkiest Towns In Alabama Is Packed With Southern Flavor And Lake Adventures
Despite the white sand beaches along its Gulf Shore, picturesque hiking trails through the Appalachian Mountains, and thriving cultural scenes in cities like Montgomery or Birmingham, Alabama typically takes a backseat to Florida when it comes to Southern tourist destinations. However, if you're interested in off-the-beaten-path adventures, and especially if you like quirky small towns filled with locals ready to cheer "Roll Tide," it's hard to go wrong with Alabama.
Eclectic is one of the state's quirkiest, and daresay, most "eclectic," small towns packed with Southern flavor. Named after "eclectic medicine," an alternative science favored by the town's founder, M. L. Fielder, the community's remoteness is part of its appeal. It's located about 30 miles outside Montgomery, and it's home to a year-round population of a little more than 1,200 people.
Eclectic is perhaps best known for its proximity to Lake Martin, which is about 10 miles north of Main Street. It's common for out-of-towners to stay in campgrounds beside the water, and Wind Creek State Park has close to 600 campsites to choose from. There are also lake houses available if you're staying longer-term or traveling with a large group. In other words, Eclectic's the ideal summertime destination for outdoor folk, especially if you enjoy water sports, fishing, and dockside dining.
Water sports, fishing, and more on Lake Martin
Lake Martin has been a go-to summer destination for Montgomery city-dwellers for the past century. The man-made fresh water lake covers a surface area of more than 40,000 acres, making it one of the largest of its kind in the country — in fact, it's even bigger than California's largest man-made lake, beloved for its miles of shoreline camping, caverns, and vacation homes by the water.
Lake Martin is stocked with largemouth bass and plenty of catfish, making it the ideal getaway for recreational fishers. Competitive anglers can also register to compete in one of the area's annual fishing tournaments. There are pontoon boats available to rent at several marinas around Lake Martin, and families often bring sandwiches and sunscreen for full days out on the water. Alternatively, if you prefer making waves when you travel, reserve water skis or a jet ski. Other options include floats for tubing adventures, waterslide boats for kids, and paddleboards.
Hungry? You could pack hot dogs and instant coffee for a campground stay, but there are also sit-down restaurants to choose from beside the water. Some diners tie up their boats in front of The Social at Lake Martin, where shrimp baskets and grilled fish sandwiches are packed with Southern flavor. In Eclectic's historic downtown, Cornerstone Coffee is the go-to for a quick bite, and there's also Yellow Top Ice Cream Shop, which operates out of a pontoon boat and zips around the lake past kayakers and fishers.
Music and festivals with an Eclectic flair
From the vibrant music festivals in Opelousas, Louisiana's "hidden capital" and one of its oldest cities, to the iconic Sundance Film Festival in the mountains of Utah, it's often festivals that put small towns on the map. In Eclectic, the Lake Martin Amphitheater (also known as "the AMP") has hosted well-known touring musicians like the Zac Brown Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, and plenty of jazz festivals since its construction in the late 1990s. Summer vacationers can also plan for fireworks and a late-night concert every Fourth of July — tickets are free for small children, and around $10 for adults. Food trucks park around the perimeter, and families bring their own blankets and folding chairs to set up in the grass.
Eclectic is nearly an hour from the Montgomery Regional Airport, and if you're flying in, it's easiest to travel to the town via rental car. Public transit is limited this far out into the county. Central Alabama might be a far cry from a luxury resort, but it still has all the necessities: good food, music, and plenty of space for outdoor adventures.