One Of The World's Most Unusual Houses Is A Unique Portugal Attraction Blending Into Incredible Landscapes
Portugal is a top destination for travelers wanting to enjoy good food and wine and admire stunning natural scenery. If you can't decide between the cities of Lisbon and Porto, there are underrated fairytale cities like Aveiro and plenty of hidden gems to discover. One spot that must be seen to be believed is an unusual structure in the north of Portugal: Casa do Penedo, located near the village of Moreira do Rei.
Casa do Penedo means "stone house" in Portuguese, and this house is an absolutely fascinating piece of architecture. The building was built between four large rocks — it was designed to be fused with the natural landscape and gives off major prehistoric or Flintstones vibes. It's a small, two-story house with just a few rooms; the ground floor has a kitchen and living room, while the top floor — accessed by a wooden staircase — is the sleeping area. There's an 800-pound concrete sofa, along with a truly unique outdoor swimming pool. Although the house is close to windmills, it has no electricity. It's definitely worthy of its nickname: the "strangest house in the world."
The history of Casa do Penedo
Construction on Casa do Penedo began in 1972 and was completed on October 13, 1974. The owner was a textile engineer in Guimarães, and the structure was built by employees of his company. Years after its creation, photos of the building began circulating online, and there was a huge debate as to whether the house was real or not. Thanks to a Portuguese TV special and a Daily Mail article, the general public was eventually convinced that it was, in fact, a real house. It's since been featured in "Moon," a Portuguese film.
Casa do Penedo was originally built as a holiday home and summer residence. However, the site eventually became so popular with visitors that it was no longer the quiet and peaceful retreat the owners wanted — the family reported tourists jumping the fence to take photos of the house. Now, it's a mini museum, but access to the property is only by guided tour. A number of different tours are offered, including an unforgettable, exclusive swim in the outdoor pool or a lunch experience inside the home, during which veal from nearby Fafe is served.
How to get to Casa do Penedo and what to see in the area
Casa do Penedo is located in northern Portugal, between the parishes of Moreira do Rei and Várzea Cova in the Fafe municipality. It's about a 20-minute drive from the city of Fafe and just over an hour's drive from Porto. It will be easiest to visit with your own car: While buses 1241, 2210, and 2226 run between Fafe and Moreira do Rei, it's a 1.5-hour walk from the bus stop in Moreira do Rei to Casa do Penedo, and the buses only run a few times each day.
There are a number of things to do in the area after you've seen Casa do Penedo. In Fafe, check out the Emigration Museum of Fafe, wander through the peaceful Calvary Garden, or catch a play, concert, dance performance, or comedy act at the magnificent Fafe Teatro Cinema. In the nearby city of Guimarães, check out the spectacular 10th-century Guimarães Castle, the Duke's Palace — which dates back to the 15th century — and the pretty streets and squares of the historic center. And, of course, there's plenty to keep you busy in Porto: sample some port, cycle along the Douro, and cross the Ponte de Dom Luís I, the city's most famous bridge. If you want to see more of the country, soak up the sunshine at the best beaches in Portugal.