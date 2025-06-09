One Of The World's Most Unusual Houses Is A Unique Portugal Attraction Blending Into Incredible Landscapes

Portugal is a top destination for travelers wanting to enjoy good food and wine and admire stunning natural scenery. If you can't decide between the cities of Lisbon and Porto, there are underrated fairytale cities like Aveiro and plenty of hidden gems to discover. One spot that must be seen to be believed is an unusual structure in the north of Portugal: Casa do Penedo, located near the village of Moreira do Rei.

Casa do Penedo means "stone house" in Portuguese, and this house is an absolutely fascinating piece of architecture. The building was built between four large rocks — it was designed to be fused with the natural landscape and gives off major prehistoric or Flintstones vibes. It's a small, two-story house with just a few rooms; the ground floor has a kitchen and living room, while the top floor — accessed by a wooden staircase — is the sleeping area. There's an 800-pound concrete sofa, along with a truly unique outdoor swimming pool. Although the house is close to windmills, it has no electricity. It's definitely worthy of its nickname: the "strangest house in the world."