This Sugary Road Trip Route Through South Dakota Shows Off The State's Sweetest Chocolate Shops

If you're one of those people seeking an amazing foodie destination, then South Dakota is the perfect detour — especially if you have a sweet tooth. This Midwest state offers a sugary road trip winding through charming towns, beautiful national parks, and other scenic destinations all the way into its best-kept confectionery secrets. Starting in the iconic Black Hills' hidden city of Custer, this lovely chocolate-filled route is equal parts a scenic drive as it is a complete and unforgettable sugar rush.

The Custer County Candy Company is your first stop along this journey (based on this Google Maps route). This cozy store is located on Mount Rushmore Road, offering customers handmade fudge and old-fashioned candies like truffles as well as some delicious ice cream. The closest airport to Custer is the Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP), which is about one hour away. This city is also the perfect getaway to the underrated Custer State Park, a Midwest gem where you can escape the Mount Rushmore crowds.

From Custer, you can then take the U.S. Highway 16 and drive on the Wildlife Loop State Scenic Byway — crossing through bison-filled prairies and scenic canyons — into Keystone. Once in Keystone, TurtleTown's famous caramel-filled turtle candy awaits you along with their home-made fudge and s'mores. As long as you're in the Keystone area, you can also stop by Mt. Rushmore before heading to your next destination.