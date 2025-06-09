This Sugary Road Trip Route Through South Dakota Shows Off The State's Sweetest Chocolate Shops
If you're one of those people seeking an amazing foodie destination, then South Dakota is the perfect detour — especially if you have a sweet tooth. This Midwest state offers a sugary road trip winding through charming towns, beautiful national parks, and other scenic destinations all the way into its best-kept confectionery secrets. Starting in the iconic Black Hills' hidden city of Custer, this lovely chocolate-filled route is equal parts a scenic drive as it is a complete and unforgettable sugar rush.
The Custer County Candy Company is your first stop along this journey (based on this Google Maps route). This cozy store is located on Mount Rushmore Road, offering customers handmade fudge and old-fashioned candies like truffles as well as some delicious ice cream. The closest airport to Custer is the Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP), which is about one hour away. This city is also the perfect getaway to the underrated Custer State Park, a Midwest gem where you can escape the Mount Rushmore crowds.
From Custer, you can then take the U.S. Highway 16 and drive on the Wildlife Loop State Scenic Byway — crossing through bison-filled prairies and scenic canyons — into Keystone. Once in Keystone, TurtleTown's famous caramel-filled turtle candy awaits you along with their home-made fudge and s'mores. As long as you're in the Keystone area, you can also stop by Mt. Rushmore before heading to your next destination.
Heading north towards Deadwood before coming to Rapid City
Next up is Deadwood, a historic city that is not only filled with tasty treats, but also outdoor adventures such as hiking and biking. There are also plenty of casinos you can visit if you're craving a little bit of night-time fun. However, what you're looking for in this trip is the Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates on Cliff Street.
Chubby Chipmunk specializes in hand-made truffles. They actually carry very unique flavors such as creme brûlée, key lime, and German chocolate cake among many others, so be ready to experience a burst of new flavors before hitting the road once more. After Chubby Chipmunk it's on to Rapid City's Mostly Chocolates, where gourmet meets playful in everything from espresso bark to fruit-infused bonbons. You can also stock up on some coffee while you're here and even build your own gift-basket to take home with you as a souvenir.
Rapid City is also home to the Rushmore Candy Company, which according to its website is "the largest candy store in all of South Dakota." Their candy selection is indeed vast, as you will not just find unique chocolate treats like their chocolate covered pickles, but also jelly beans, ice cream, and a wide variety of soda flavors as well as coffee.
Exploring Rapid City before heading to Sioux Falls
If you're up for seeing other attractions while you're in Rapid City, then stop by Bear Country USA. This is a drive through wildlife park that allows you to come close to bears and wolves without having to leave the comfort of your car. There's also Reptile Gardens, "the largest reptile zoo in the world," according to its website. You can also just take a stroll around the 150 acres of the Skyline Drive Wilderness Area 2 miles away from the city's downtown.
After leaving Rapid City on Interstate 90, you'll eventually reach Badlands National Park — one of America's best road-trip destinations — which is. about an hour away. While traveling through the park, be sure to get on the Badlands Loop State Scenic Byway. This road will lead you towards breathtaking views of the surrounding canyons as well as scenic hiking trails, perfect for stretching your legs a bit. If you're lucky, you might be able to spot some bison or other wildlife along the way. After exploring the Badlands National Park, continue on Interstate 90 for almost four hours until reaching Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls is South Dakota's largest city. It is filled with a myriad of attractions, but what you're looking for is the CH Pâtisserie. This shop's specialty is French and European-style confections like their "petite gateaux" or little cakes. Finally, head to the Falls Park north of the city's center for one last scenic outdoor adventure surrounded by waterfalls, a farmer's market, and a 19-mile bike loop along the Big Sioux River.