One Of 2025's Top Travel Destinations Is A Charming European City Known As Italy's 'Coffee Capital'
Named one of the world's best places to travel in 2025 by Travel + Leisure, Trieste sits quietly on Italy's northeastern edge, where the air carries the unmistakable aroma of coffee beans mid-roast. This fragrance is woven into the soul of the city. Here, mornings don't just begin; they bloom from espresso steam, café chatter, and a legacy that shaped Italy's coffee capital.
By the late 19th century, Trieste wasn't just serving coffee, it was running on it. Over 60 importers, 10 roasters, and nearly 100 cafés had taken root, forming the foundation of a thriving, caffeinated cityscape. Big names like Illy and Hausbrandt trace their roots back to Trieste's coffee boom. But, this wasn't by chance.
Trieste's transformation started back in 1719, when Emperor Charles VI declared the city a free port, lifting tariffs on imported and exported goods. This led to a surge of new residents seeking better opportunities. Just as coffee was captivating Europe, Trieste was perfectly positioned to become the Austro-Hungarian Empire's most important coffee port. Supplying the breathtaking European capital of Vienna with fuel for its famous coffee culture, Trieste's harbor grew into a commercial powerhouse, its streets alive with beans, business, and commerce. Here, coffee is more than a trend — it's the aroma of history brewing in every cup.
What to do in Trieste: Cafés, castles, and coastal strolls
They say folks in Trieste sip on twice as much coffee as your average Italian, and honestly, one stroll past the cafés and you'll believe it. Begin your coffee pilgrimage with a little grandeur at the oldest cafe in Trieste — Caffè Tommaseo has been serving locals since 1825, wrapped in old-world charm and white linen opulence. When the sky starts to blush, head to Caffè degli Specchi for sunset sips, seafront views, and a golden hour that can't be beat. Better yet, step inside Illy Caffè in Trieste and you'll be greeted by a chandelier made entirely of espresso cups.
Though winters here have a brooding elegance, late spring through early fall is ideal for visitors. The northern Adriatic Sea warms up just enough for a dip at Barcola or Grignano. In October, the Barcolana regatta sails in, bringing thousands of boats and plenty of fun on the water, along with the Trieste Coffee Festival, where coffee is the main character. You'll find tastings flowing freely and a friendly competition where one lucky barista walks away with citywide bragging rights. If you're visiting then, be sure to avoid the stress by booking ahead.
For those chasing history, Miramare Castle offers Habsburg opulence and fascinating lore in equal measure. A guided tour winds through ship-like chambers and sunlit botanical gardens, telling the tale of Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian and his doomed voyage to Mexico. Trieste is a city that rewards those who linger with a book or journal, especially with a "capo in tazza grande" in hand at Caffè Urbanis.
Cafe culture and travel tips in Trieste
In Italy, especially in coffee capitals like Trieste, your order speaks volumes. Coffee culture here is finely tuned, and skipping a little pre-trip homework can lead to Italian locals giving you side-eye if your coffee order doesn't follow the unwritten rules. It's not that locals are unfriendly — it's just that coffee comes with its own etiquette, and breaking it is a bit like clapping between movements at the opera. Fortunately, Rick Steves has shared the most crucial coffee etiquette secrets to know before your trip to Italy. With a little guidance, you'll know when milk is acceptable (hint: not after breakfast), and local vocabulary ( "nero," not "espresso"), and how to blend into the hum of the cafe like you've done it all your life. Triestini keep it stylish with an "apo in b" for espresso in a glass and a "goccia" when you want just a hint of milk without compromising strength. Once you get the hang of it, ordering coffee becomes part of the adventure. You'll gain a new appreciation for the care, timing, and culture behind each cup.
To get to the city, fly into the nearby Trieste Airport (TRS). The airport is just 20 miles from the city by car or by train, which runs every 30 minutes. You can catch a direct regional train right from the airport to the city center — no shuttle transfers or extra steps needed. While TRS handles mostly European routes, it's well-linked through larger hubs like Milan, Rome, or Munich. Once you land, the Adriatic coast isn't far, and your Italian coffee fix on the Canal Grande is even closer.