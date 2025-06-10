One Of 2025's Top Travel Destinations Is A Charming European City Known As Italy's 'Coffee Capital'

Named one of the world's best places to travel in 2025 by Travel + Leisure, Trieste sits quietly on Italy's northeastern edge, where the air carries the unmistakable aroma of coffee beans mid-roast. This fragrance is woven into the soul of the city. Here, mornings don't just begin; they bloom from espresso steam, café chatter, and a legacy that shaped Italy's coffee capital.

By the late 19th century, Trieste wasn't just serving coffee, it was running on it. Over 60 importers, 10 roasters, and nearly 100 cafés had taken root, forming the foundation of a thriving, caffeinated cityscape. Big names like Illy and Hausbrandt trace their roots back to Trieste's coffee boom. But, this wasn't by chance.

Trieste's transformation started back in 1719, when Emperor Charles VI declared the city a free port, lifting tariffs on imported and exported goods. This led to a surge of new residents seeking better opportunities. Just as coffee was captivating Europe, Trieste was perfectly positioned to become the Austro-Hungarian Empire's most important coffee port. Supplying the breathtaking European capital of Vienna with fuel for its famous coffee culture, Trieste's harbor grew into a commercial powerhouse, its streets alive with beans, business, and commerce. Here, coffee is more than a trend — it's the aroma of history brewing in every cup.