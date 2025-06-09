A Scenic Trail Guides Travelers The Whole Way Across Highly Walkable Delaware In Just One Day

If you were going to pick a state to walk across, which would you choose? While Alaska, California, and Colorado would be expert-level choices, Delaware is more beginner-friendly and is a great "First State." Even though it isn't as small as Rhode Island, Delaware is the flattest state overall and only 9 miles across at its narrowest point. Whether you're on foot or on a bicycle, you can easily cross Delaware along the paved 12.1-mile long Michael N. Castle C&D Canal Trail, which runs across the state. The trail traverses across the northern bank of the short, 14-mile Chesapeake and Delaware (C&D) Canal, cutting through Delaware from the Delaware River into the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

This incredibly scenic and interactive trail is designated as a conservation area. Former Delaware Congressman and Governor Michael N. Castle spearheaded the C&D Canal Trail project for the state along the historic canal. Although a canal through Delaware was first envisioned in the mid-1600s, it took nearly 150 years until Irish and African Americans began construction with basic tools, finishing the project in 1829. As the US further industrialized, the canal was dredged and expanded for merchant ships crossing the Atlantic.

Today, the canal is one of two sea-level canals that do not use locks in the United States, making it a major artery for the Port of Baltimore and the busiest canal in the country. To see this civil engineering feat, start at either one of the ends. The eastern end in Delaware City is locally known as the best place to start, and is about one hour away from Philadelphia. The western canal basin is in Maryland, about two hours from Baltimore.