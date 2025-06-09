One Of America's Best Trail Towns Is A Vibrant Utah Destination Surrounded By Stunning Southwest Scenery
In the expanse between the Southwest's most vibrant canyon views in Canyonlands National Park and the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon, Escalante City is a small town on Utah's Scenic Byway 12. Home to only around 850 residents, Escalante City, often simply called Escalante, is the perfect base camp for many of Utah's great adventures. This is especially true because Escalante is under 75 miles from sites like the Dixie National Forest, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Capitol Reef National Park. The town is also only around a five-minute drive from Escalante Petrified Forest State Park and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.
Located at the base of the Boulder Mountains, Escalante City is a little out of the way and is around 300 miles from the two closest major airports, Salt Lake City International and Harry Reid International Airport. For visitors flying in, access to rental cars is available at both airports. A four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended, especially if you plan on taking on the legendary Hole-in-the-Rock Road in Escalante.
Though it's a bit remote and is surrounded by the Utah desert, Escalante has most of the major services visitors would need, including accommodations, restaurants, and gas stations. Despite the town's small size, Escalante punches far above its weight class, and some even consider it to be one of the best trail towns in the country. It offers direct access to nearby epic national and state park hikes, slot canyons, waterfalls, and wide-open desert scenery.
Escalante City canyon trails and waterfall hikes
As rugged and remote as the Utah desert can be, its majestic slot canyons showcase some of the most surreal and otherworldly landscapes the Southwest offers. And Escalante City puts visitors at the heart of it. At Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, just 5 miles from Escalante, Utah, on Scenic Byway 12, you'll find a wildly underrated Utah hike that rivals Angels Landing's breathtaking views.
If you've opted for a four-wheel-drive vehicle, Zebra Slot Canyon is 22 minutes from Escalante via the Hole-in-the-Rock Road. Named for its striped sandstone, Zebra Slot Canyon's carved walls wind through 5.2 miles of potentially claustrophobic and narrow landscape. For a similar experience in the same area of the park, head just over 26 miles down Hole-in-the-Rock Road from Scenic Byway 12 to the Dry Fork Trailhead. Here you'll find the Peek-a-Boo and Spooky Slot Canyons which are a two-for-one 6.3-mile loop trail through narrow orange-rock caverns.
For something a little more lush (and less claustrophobic), the Lower Calf Creek Falls Trail is a 6.1-mile out-and-back trail in Grand-Escalante National Monument. The trail takes just over two hours to complete but leads to a stunning waterfall. Upstream from Lower Calf Creek Falls is another, more challenging 2-mile out-and-back hike to the Upper Calf Creek Falls Trail and its equally beautiful 88-foot tall waterfall and clear pools. After a day of exploration, returning to Escalante City brings opportunities to sample local food and enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation.
Desert scenery and small town soul in Escalante City
While Escalante is known for its access to rugged outdoor adventure, the artsy desert town is also a hot spot for Native American culture and art galleries. It even hosts the Escalante Canyons Art Festival, which features art exhibits and sales, demonstrations, and live music in September. The art scene in Escalante City isn't the only draw for visitors, though. Nearby scenic eateries like Hell's Backbone Grill and Farm pair locally farm-produced ingredients with regional cuisine that reflects the spirit of the land.
Utah's Scenic Byway 12 is considered by some as one of the most beautiful highways in the country, and no matter what direction you head, there's something to see. For a reprieve from the desert heat, Escalante Petrified Forest State Park is just over 2 miles away on the scenic highway but offers the waters of Wide Hollow Reservoir for swimming, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The 2.2-mile Petrified Forest and Rainbow Loop in the park offers views of the reservoir and the surrounding desert and mountain landscapes.
Escalante City is home to some truly unique small-town stays, like this hip resort with vintage trailers, drive-in movies, and free s'mores. Ofland is a one-of-a-kind outdoor desert resort with tiny cabins, Airstreams, and campsites available. Accommodations like Ofland pair Escalante's rugged desert scenery with modern, trendy amenities and features, making a stay in this small town truly unforgettable.