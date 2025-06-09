One Of America's Best Trail Towns Is A Vibrant Utah Destination Surrounded By Stunning Southwest Scenery

In the expanse between the Southwest's most vibrant canyon views in Canyonlands National Park and the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon, Escalante City is a small town on Utah's Scenic Byway 12. Home to only around 850 residents, Escalante City, often simply called Escalante, is the perfect base camp for many of Utah's great adventures. This is especially true because Escalante is under 75 miles from sites like the Dixie National Forest, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Capitol Reef National Park. The town is also only around a five-minute drive from Escalante Petrified Forest State Park and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Located at the base of the Boulder Mountains, Escalante City is a little out of the way and is around 300 miles from the two closest major airports, Salt Lake City International and Harry Reid International Airport. For visitors flying in, access to rental cars is available at both airports. A four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended, especially if you plan on taking on the legendary Hole-in-the-Rock Road in Escalante.

Though it's a bit remote and is surrounded by the Utah desert, Escalante has most of the major services visitors would need, including accommodations, restaurants, and gas stations. Despite the town's small size, Escalante punches far above its weight class, and some even consider it to be one of the best trail towns in the country. It offers direct access to nearby epic national and state park hikes, slot canyons, waterfalls, and wide-open desert scenery.