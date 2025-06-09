Nestled Along The Arkansas River Is Oklahoma's Off-The-Beaten-Path City With Recreation And Historic Charm
Known for its oil wells, miles and miles of flat farmland, and cattle ranches, Oklahoma typically isn't the first state that comes to mind when planning vacations. Still, its artsy cowboy culture and affordable prices make it a great option if you're looking to relive the Wild West without breaking the bank. Muskogee, a small city of less than 40,000, is nestled along the Arkansas River about two hours from Oklahoma City and less than an hour's drive from Tulsa International Airport. Decades ago, it was best known for featuring in Merle Haggard's Vietnam-era song "Okie from Muskogee," and it's still proud of its place in music history today.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is a few blocks off Muskogee's rustic, brick-lined Main Street. The museum pays tribute to musicians like Woodie Guthrie, who famously sang about "Oklahoma Hills," Patti Page, and — of course — Merle Haggard. Elsewhere around town, dozens of fiberglass guitar statues celebrate Muskogee's ties to the country-folk scene, and live music venues like The Muskogee Brewing Company and the Roxy Theater welcome in emerging stars. Depot Green hosts outdoor "All Aboard Thursday" performances throughout the summer, and children can ride the Depot Green Express — a tiny, trackless train — past the stage.
Despite its moments in the national spotlight — and on national radio stations — Muskogee has remained an off-the-beaten-path travel destination. It's a place where, in the words of Merle Haggard's famous song, "even squares can have a ball."
Lazy rivers, blooming azaleas, and cultural events in downtown Muskogee
Muskogee isn't just a destination for music lovers. It also has plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventuring and history lessons. If you're traveling with kids, make sure to stop by the River County Water Park, which has a lazy river, slides, and climbing structures over pools. There are also walking trails and fishing docks beside the Arkansas River, which winds its way through town, and the botanical garden at Honor Heights Park is known for its hundreds of varieties of flowering azaleas. If you're visiting in early April, you'll be able to attend the annual Azalea Festival Parade.
Alongside the blooms in Honor Heights Park, you'll find the Five Civilized Tribes Museum, highlighting art and artifacts of the Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and Seminoles. Referred to as the "Five Civilized Tribes" by 19th century settlers — the word "civilized" was meant to denote the (often forced) adoption of white European culture — the term is now criticized for its ethnocentrism, although the museum keeps the name it was opened with in 1966.
Nearby, the Three Rivers Museum celebrates Muskogee as the (alleged) origin of the Girl Scout Cookie. The organization raised money by baking treats in the Muskogee Central High School cafeteria as far back as 1917, but those hoping to travel even farther back in time can schedule their trips during the city's annual Renaissance Festival, which primarily takes place in May. There are turkey leg vendors, musical performances, jousting matches, and jugglers dressed in period costumes, all about four miles from downtown.
Where to eat and sleep after a day spent exploring
The Three Rivers Bed & Breakfast, which shares a name with the nearby museum, is a go-to for visitors looking for an authentic Muskogee experience. There are also several hotel and motel options around the city, and long-distance road trippers can park in Muskogee's RV lots. When it comes time for a quick bite, the off-the-beaten-path city is especially famous for its roadside barbecue and casual Mexican joints. Just a few minutes from downtown, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation tribe operates the Creek Nation Casino Muscogee, where there's an onsite bar and grill as well as hundreds of electronic games.
Although there's plenty to do in Muskogee itself, from Arkansas River recreation to springtime festivals and slot machines, there are even more opportunities in Tulsa. The larger city is about 50 miles— less than an hour —away via quiet country highways. It's one of the most underrated stops along Route 66 and home to Oklahoma's trendiest shopping street, colorful Deco District architecture, and plenty of farm-to-table restaurants to choose from.