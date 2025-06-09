Nestled Along The Arkansas River Is Oklahoma's Off-The-Beaten-Path City With Recreation And Historic Charm

Known for its oil wells, miles and miles of flat farmland, and cattle ranches, Oklahoma typically isn't the first state that comes to mind when planning vacations. Still, its artsy cowboy culture and affordable prices make it a great option if you're looking to relive the Wild West without breaking the bank. Muskogee, a small city of less than 40,000, is nestled along the Arkansas River about two hours from Oklahoma City and less than an hour's drive from Tulsa International Airport. Decades ago, it was best known for featuring in Merle Haggard's Vietnam-era song "Okie from Muskogee," and it's still proud of its place in music history today.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is a few blocks off Muskogee's rustic, brick-lined Main Street. The museum pays tribute to musicians like Woodie Guthrie, who famously sang about "Oklahoma Hills," Patti Page, and — of course — Merle Haggard. Elsewhere around town, dozens of fiberglass guitar statues celebrate Muskogee's ties to the country-folk scene, and live music venues like The Muskogee Brewing Company and the Roxy Theater welcome in emerging stars. Depot Green hosts outdoor "All Aboard Thursday" performances throughout the summer, and children can ride the Depot Green Express — a tiny, trackless train — past the stage.

Despite its moments in the national spotlight — and on national radio stations — Muskogee has remained an off-the-beaten-path travel destination. It's a place where, in the words of Merle Haggard's famous song, "even squares can have a ball."