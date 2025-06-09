Lake Tahoe's Retreat On The Nevada-California Border Has Sumptuous Seafood, Lively Casinos, And Scenic Trails
Can't pick which state to visit next? Why not kill two birds with one stone and visit California and Nevada in Crystal Bay? This Lake Tahoe destination straddles the state border and is shared between the two states. You can be taking a dip on Speedboat Beach on the California side in the morning and step into Nevada for an evening of entertainment in the Crystal Bay Club Casino.
The fun doesn't end there, as Crystal Bay has great outdoor recreation options, delectable seafood dining spots, and is near other Lake Tahoe must-visit destination. You can also visit a number of casinos around, like the Crystal Bay Club Casino, Jim Kelley's Tahoe Nugget, or the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, & Casino. Or you could go on iconic trails in the area like the Stateline Fire Lookout trail, the Tahoe East Shore Trail, or the Tunnel Creek Trailhead, an out-and-back trail with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe.
The bay is less than an hour from Reno, Nevada, and two hours away from Sacramento, California. You can find it on the north side of the lake, and it is a great stop if you're thinking about the perfect itinerary for a road trip around Lake Tahoe. A visit to Crystal Bay goes hand in hand with a visit to nearby Incline Village, another chic Nevada town. You can visit resorts like Mt. Rose Ski Resort and Diamond Peak Ski Resort, or go hiking on the Tahoe East Shore Trail.
Enjoy outdoor adventures and entertainment in Crystal Bay
Being on the shores of Lake Tahoe, you know there are going to be outdoor adventures all around. Speedboat Beach is a cozy public beach on the lake's shore. It's not a huge beach, but it's perfect for an intimate family beach trip. Less than five minutes away, you can also swim or sunbathe at a special alpine lake beach at King's Beach.
For hiking, the Stateline Fire Lookout is the recommended trail. The trailhead starts in Nevada with a 1.7-mile loop trail and ends on the California side at the top of the lookout. The route takes about 48 minutes to complete and is considered a moderate hike as the terrain, although paved, can get steep. The fire lookout that it's named for is also a historic landmark, but only the base remains today. The views of Lake Tahoe make it a worthy trek to the top!
The fun gets going once the sun sets. In the Crystal Bay Club Casino alone, there are already a ton of things to do. Whether you're roaring to go for a night of music and dancing, or hoping lady luck is on your side on the casino floor, it's all here for you. If you're up for gaming, the casino has multiple gaming tables, more than 180 gaming machines, slot machines, and more.
Where to eat and where to stay
Fill up with delicious food at the Crystal Bay Steak & Lobster House in the Crystal Bay Club Casino. They're best known for their steak and lobster and have a fine dining atmosphere perfect for a romantic getaway or a celebration. Another option is The Soule Domain, a seafood spot that's housed in a cozy lodge. Their menu ranges from fresh and seasonal food, with lobster and lamb appetizers, and even a fresh fish of the day entree.
If you're planning to stay the night, you can book a room at the Border House. It's a great option if you're also hitting the gaming tables, as it's located in the Crystal Bay Club Casino. If you're visiting during the ski season from December through mid-April, the Diamond Peak Ski Resort is a stone's throw away from the Bay, less than 15 minutes away. You can also check out The Incline Lodge or Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Valley for more accommodation options.