Lake Tahoe's Retreat On The Nevada-California Border Has Sumptuous Seafood, Lively Casinos, And Scenic Trails

Can't pick which state to visit next? Why not kill two birds with one stone and visit California and Nevada in Crystal Bay? This Lake Tahoe destination straddles the state border and is shared between the two states. You can be taking a dip on Speedboat Beach on the California side in the morning and step into Nevada for an evening of entertainment in the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

The fun doesn't end there, as Crystal Bay has great outdoor recreation options, delectable seafood dining spots, and is near other Lake Tahoe must-visit destination. You can also visit a number of casinos around, like the Crystal Bay Club Casino, Jim Kelley's Tahoe Nugget, or the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, & Casino. Or you could go on iconic trails in the area like the Stateline Fire Lookout trail, the Tahoe East Shore Trail, or the Tunnel Creek Trailhead, an out-and-back trail with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe.

The bay is less than an hour from Reno, Nevada, and two hours away from Sacramento, California. You can find it on the north side of the lake, and it is a great stop if you're thinking about the perfect itinerary for a road trip around Lake Tahoe. A visit to Crystal Bay goes hand in hand with a visit to nearby Incline Village, another chic Nevada town. You can visit resorts like Mt. Rose Ski Resort and Diamond Peak Ski Resort, or go hiking on the Tahoe East Shore Trail.