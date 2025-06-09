A Georgia Island Called 'Noah's Ark' Has A Stunning Beach And An Abundance Of Unusual Wildlife

What comes to mind when you think of the state of Georgia? Surely Atlanta and its charming neighborhoods like Atlantic Station or Savannah and its serene Parisian-inspired Forsyth Park are notable locations in the Peach State. But a destination worth considering when traveling to Georgia is an island that rests on its coast. St. Catherines Island is around 45 miles south of Savannah and is made up of over 14,000 acres of land. The island has a stunning beach that stretches for 11 miles with a 20-foot "sea bluff" that looks over it. Visitors can use the beach during the daytime for picnicking and hiking among other activities, but only the beach is available to the public.

Not only is the land made up of a beautiful beach, but the island is colloquially known as Noah's Ark because of the diverse wildlife found there. St. Catherines Island has been compared to the Biblical ship built by Noah to help save one pair of every animal from extinction before a flood because it is a place where these animals can breed and increase their numbers. An eclectic mix of wildlife exists on the island, including endangered species of zebras, parrots, and tortoises. The island's interior is only available for those who are given permissions by the St. Catherines Island Foundation, an organization that includes researchers and educators who use the island for scientific and ecological studying.

To get to St. Catherines, you will need to take a boat. You can access the island from Halfmoon Marina, which is about 41 miles from Savannah, or Shellman Fish Camp, which is about 50 miles from Savannah.