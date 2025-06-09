A Georgia Island Called 'Noah's Ark' Has A Stunning Beach And An Abundance Of Unusual Wildlife
What comes to mind when you think of the state of Georgia? Surely Atlanta and its charming neighborhoods like Atlantic Station or Savannah and its serene Parisian-inspired Forsyth Park are notable locations in the Peach State. But a destination worth considering when traveling to Georgia is an island that rests on its coast. St. Catherines Island is around 45 miles south of Savannah and is made up of over 14,000 acres of land. The island has a stunning beach that stretches for 11 miles with a 20-foot "sea bluff" that looks over it. Visitors can use the beach during the daytime for picnicking and hiking among other activities, but only the beach is available to the public.
Not only is the land made up of a beautiful beach, but the island is colloquially known as Noah's Ark because of the diverse wildlife found there. St. Catherines Island has been compared to the Biblical ship built by Noah to help save one pair of every animal from extinction before a flood because it is a place where these animals can breed and increase their numbers. An eclectic mix of wildlife exists on the island, including endangered species of zebras, parrots, and tortoises. The island's interior is only available for those who are given permissions by the St. Catherines Island Foundation, an organization that includes researchers and educators who use the island for scientific and ecological studying.
To get to St. Catherines, you will need to take a boat. You can access the island from Halfmoon Marina, which is about 41 miles from Savannah, or Shellman Fish Camp, which is about 50 miles from Savannah.
There's wonderful wildlife on St. Catherines Island
One of St. Catherines Island's most amazing features is its wildlife. While there's a plethora of fascinating animals to behold in the state of Georgia, including those that reside on the pristine beachy paradise of Gould's Inlet, one could argue St. Catherines has the most unusual. Over 10,000 acres of marshes and wetlands, oak trees, pine trees, and dirt roads make up the landscape of the island, but a variety of animals have been protected due to the island's conservation efforts. These animals include sea turtles like the loggerhead, leatherback, and Kemp's ridley. Wild hogs, Asian hornbills, antelope, and zebras also roam the land. Since the island is officially a National Historic Landmark, it helps protect it from any potential damage that could normally be done to animals in a habitat like this.
One of the main highlights of the wildlife on the island are the wandering ring-tailed lemurs. Ring-tailed lemurs can mostly be found in Madagascar, but they have been taken as pets and hunted and their natural habitats are at risk from deforestation and climate change there. On St. Catherines Island these lemurs can roam freely and live as they normally would without human intervention risks. Gopher tortoises were also moved to the island, partially from mainland Georgia, to help preserve their population.
Where to stay near St. Catherines Island
St. Catherines Island has a rich history. About 4,000 years ago, Native Americans lived on the land and its resources. The Spanish settled on the island in the 16th century and established Mission Santa Catalina de Guale. The mission became defunct in 1680 after the British took control of the American colonies. In 1981 archaeologists successfully found where the mission once stood and excavated the site.
If you're looking to stay a night on the island, unfortunately there are no lodging facilities. But if you're wanting to stay somewhere close you have options. In Savannah you couldn't go wrong booking a spot at the stylish Georgia gem that is the Perry Lane Hotel which is about 50 miles from Shellman Fish Camp where visitors can get a boat to the island. Closer to Shellman Bluff is a Country Inn about nine miles away in Townsend. Room prices go from $49 and up per night so it should be affordable for most visitors. About 20 miles away from Halfmoon Marina is a Fairfield Inn & Suites that comes equipped with an indoor pool and offers rooms with rates of $117 and up.