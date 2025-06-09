A VIP Vatican Tour Is Now Part Of These Luxury Train Trips Through Italy

There are many reasons to visit the Vatican: the art, the architectures, the religious offerings. It's a city unlike any other. Railbookers, a travel site that offers special train bookings and trips, is now offering an exclusive, after-hours tour of the Vatican on September 8, 2025.

Over 5 million people visit the Vatican every year, which means the city is always bustling with tourists. Typically, the buildings in the Vatican are open until 8 p.m., but the cutoff time for people to enter is 6 p.m. While you don't need a ticket to visit sites like the iconic St. Peter's Basilica, there can still be long wait times. According to the Vatican ticket website, lines during peak season can often last two to three hours. Jubilee years also create a surge in tourism as people from all over the world come visit Rome. Some seasoned travelers argue there is a best time to take a vacation trip to Italy, but the Vatican will likely be crowded no matter what time you go.

Railbookers is offering a way to skip the lines and the crowds. Not only do these luxury trips offer private, after-hours access to the Vatican Museums and famed Sistine Chapel, they also offer a refreshments served in the Pinecone Courtyard.