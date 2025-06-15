This Popular California City Is The 'Caviar Capital Of America' For A Luxurious Culinary Vacation Destination

The state capital of California is often overlooked by out-of-state sojourners who flock to flashier, coastal destinations like San Diego, with some of the best beaches in the state, or San Francisco, with its iconic waterfront marketplace. But Sacramento isn't just the state's capital — surprisingly, this unassuming, agriculturally-minded city with nicknames like the "City of Trees" and "Cow Town" has become known as "the Caviar Capital of America." For those who crave the high-end delicacy, Sacramento is a must-visit destination, with plenty of direct flights to its international airport.

You probably associate caviar — those delicate, briny pearls of unexpected umami — with Russia, the region where fishing for sturgeon in the bracing waters of the Volga River and the Black and Caspian Seas originated around the 13th century. Prized for its flavor and texture, the fish eggs, or roe, were considered a delicacy with Russian tsars and Persian rulers alike, both as a flavorful treat and a symbol of wealth. In the New World, Atlantic white sturgeon were plentiful — so much so, that roe was served as a free drinking snack in taverns. Harvesting it became a money-making enterprise during the 19th century, until sturgeon was declared endangered from overfishing, water pollution, and habitat loss.

In Sacramento, conditions have ignited a sustainable sturgeon farming industry, spawning luxury caviar companies and caviar-based dishes served by high-end chefs. In 2022, the "caviar bump" trend had upscale restaurant-goers in the U.S. licking lumps of the stuff off their fists. Needless to say, black gold is making a comeback.