This Popular California City Is The 'Caviar Capital Of America' For A Luxurious Culinary Vacation Destination
The state capital of California is often overlooked by out-of-state sojourners who flock to flashier, coastal destinations like San Diego, with some of the best beaches in the state, or San Francisco, with its iconic waterfront marketplace. But Sacramento isn't just the state's capital — surprisingly, this unassuming, agriculturally-minded city with nicknames like the "City of Trees" and "Cow Town" has become known as "the Caviar Capital of America." For those who crave the high-end delicacy, Sacramento is a must-visit destination, with plenty of direct flights to its international airport.
You probably associate caviar — those delicate, briny pearls of unexpected umami — with Russia, the region where fishing for sturgeon in the bracing waters of the Volga River and the Black and Caspian Seas originated around the 13th century. Prized for its flavor and texture, the fish eggs, or roe, were considered a delicacy with Russian tsars and Persian rulers alike, both as a flavorful treat and a symbol of wealth. In the New World, Atlantic white sturgeon were plentiful — so much so, that roe was served as a free drinking snack in taverns. Harvesting it became a money-making enterprise during the 19th century, until sturgeon was declared endangered from overfishing, water pollution, and habitat loss.
In Sacramento, conditions have ignited a sustainable sturgeon farming industry, spawning luxury caviar companies and caviar-based dishes served by high-end chefs. In 2022, the "caviar bump" trend had upscale restaurant-goers in the U.S. licking lumps of the stuff off their fists. Needless to say, black gold is making a comeback.
Sacramento's sustainable caviar scene
Sturgeon roe is revered for its deep, nuanced taste compared to the more common lumpfish roe, which has a stronger fishy taste. Yet sturgeon are a slow-growing species: females can take up to 15 years to start reproducing, making it difficult to revive an overfished population, whereas lumpfish reproduce far more quickly.
Luckily, wild sturgeon are slowly returning to the waters of the American East coast, even while countries bordering the Caspian Sea have banned commercial sturgeon fishing. Northern California is ahead of the game thanks to "the Baryshnikov of marine biology", Serge Doroshov, a fishery and oceanography expert who fled the Soviet Union in the late 1970s and made his way to University of California Davis just outside of Sacramento. He partnered with the research school to revive the sturgeon population and create hatcheries. Thanks to the California Sea Grant, by the mid-1980s, California caviar companies including Sterling and Tsar Nicoulai were producing their own sturgeon for caviar, and the way's been paved for future companies to do the same.
In 2024, Tsar Nicoulai bought out Sterling after filed it for bankruptcy. Now, the company produces the vast majority of the nation's caviar supply. Tsar Nicoulai has spent decades perfecting the "Sea Butter of Caviar," a perfect California white sturgeon roe with rich, creamy flavor and a bite of brine. To achieve its award-winning water conservation status, Tsar Nicoulai mimics the natural filtration system found in the local American River, a scenic river in the heart of California's Gold Rush Country. Twice a year, Tsar Nicoulai offers farm tours with a private, curated dinner where you can learn more about the company's high-level craft.
Where to eat the best California caviar around Sacramento
As the beating heart of U.S. caviar cultivation, America's farm-to-fork capital of Sacramento is committed to keeping caviar a quality product and is a great place to find caviar on local menus. The Firehouse Restaurant is an opulent place and a mainstay of Old Sacramento's downtown riverfront. You can order a full 30-gram tin of Sterling Royal Caviar with accoutrement, or pair a cocktail with a Mother of Pearl spoonful of caviar. The Butterscotch Den is an acclaimed cocktail bar and steakhouse known for its "caviar bump," which costs $4 when you add it onto a $10 freezer martini, at the time of writing. Order a steak or a hot dog and enjoy live music on some nights. Ella Dining Room & Bar is a high-end dining experience, proudly serving caviar from Tsar Nicoulai alongside upscale French and American menu classics.
Also in the greater Sacramento region, renowned chef Thomas Keller has a caviar line called Regiis Ova, produced by Tsar Nicoulai. Keller serves his caviar at the RO Restaurant & Lounge in Yountville, about 70 miles from Sacramento. Around 90 miles west of Sacramento, San Francisco loves caviar too, as well as fine dining. You'll often find Sacramento-sourced caviar on the menu of high-end restaurants such as Californios, a Mexican restaurant with two Michelin stars. The California Caviar Company has a farm and a tasting room in Sausalito called "The Bump Bar," and sources its supply from sustainable farms around the country in addition to raising its own white sturgeon locally.