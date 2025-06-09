Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Offers A Hint Of Old Florida With Walkable Shopping, Dining, And Bay Views
To some, Miami is best loved for its glitzy nightlife; for others, it stands out for its notorious reputation as the rudest city in America. But the locals know that there's more to the Magic City than that; it's home to tropical wonders and a cultural melting pot of flavors not found anywhere else. If you know where to look, you can find nearly anything in Miami, even hints of a quieter time by the water. One of Miami's most charming zip codes is also its oldest. Swanky Coconut Groves lies five miles south of downtown on the shores of Biscayne Bay.
The Grove, as it is known here, was founded in the late 1800s and has always been popular among tycoons, artists, and famous South Florida figures. Its centerpiece is the Art Deco-inspired Miami City Hall, along with the surrounding parks and marinas. City Hall itself is a slice of Miami history. Built in 1933, it was originally the Pan Am Airways Seaplane Base and Terminal, where flying boats departed for the Caribbean and South America.
But Coconut Grove is about more than sailing and flying to distant horizons. This port of call is a fun fusion of sights, sounds, and flavors. Walking the parks and perusing the shops and cafés feels both lively and laid-back. Driving around the streets and residential neighborhoods feels like stepping back a few decades, to a Miami that's different from the one you know today — a Miami filled with green foliage, towering banyan trees, and quiet residential homes with immaculately manicured gardens.
History and tropical beauty in Coconut Grove
Shops, sidewalk cafés, and restaurants line many of the streets in the Grove, especially around the intersection of Main and Grand. A large open mall, known as Cocowalk, is a focal point, but walking down to Commodore Plaza reveals many more treats. In this area, you'll find everything from tropical clothing boutiques to the popular independent bookstore and café Books & Books, which hosts many big-name author events.
A walk down McFarlane Road toward the water can turn into a lovely stroll. At the end, you'll find a string of parks along the shore, starting with Bayside Park, which connects to Regatta Park and the Dinner Key Marina. For waterfront dining with tiki bar vibes, head to Monty's Coconut Grove. It's a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award winner with a 4.2-star rating, and it's the perfect place to sip a mojito while contemplating which yacht belongs to whom.
For a taste of days gone by, stop by The Barnacle Historic State Park. It's a large, wooded lot tucked off Main Highway that contains Miami's oldest house in its original location. The 1891 structure was the home of yacht designer Commodore Ralph Middleton Munroe, an early area pioneer. The home and grounds offer a beautiful waterfront location, and there are even two recreations of Munroe's sailboats on display at the park. There are plenty of other places to explore nearby, too, including the hidden tropical garden paradise at The Kampong, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, and the beautiful Vizcaya mansion, which visitors can tour.
Finding Miami's tropical oasis in The Grove
One of the things that makes Coconut Grove special is that it's tucked away from the major highways that make up daily life in South Florida. You have to get off U.S. 1 to find it, with most of the highlights stretched along Bayshore Drive and Main Highway. The Brickell area of downtown is located approximately 15 minutes north on U.S. 1, and Miami International is about 20 minutes north. As Miami areas go, The Grove is quite convenient to them all, but it's still a busy and congested area. The best plan of action is to park the car and walk around to see the sights.
While Coconut Grove is a year-round destination, summers can be hot, and, although unlikely, hurricane season can quickly put a damper on your plans. Most visitors will find the most pleasant weather in the cooler months between November and late April. For most of that period, average daytime temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
There's no shortage of great places to stay if you want to explore the Grove for a little longer. On the corner of McFarlane and Main is the Mr. C Miami, a boutique hotel with bay view rooms and suites. It has 4.4 stars and is a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice winner. There are also several other high-rise hotels along Bayshore, including The Mutiny and Hotel Arya. Additionally, the area is surrounded by other popular Miami hotspots, such as the downtown Brickell area and neighboring Coral Gables, which boasts architecture that looks like Italy.