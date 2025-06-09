Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Offers A Hint Of Old Florida With Walkable Shopping, Dining, And Bay Views

To some, Miami is best loved for its glitzy nightlife; for others, it stands out for its notorious reputation as the rudest city in America. But the locals know that there's more to the Magic City than that; it's home to tropical wonders and a cultural melting pot of flavors not found anywhere else. If you know where to look, you can find nearly anything in Miami, even hints of a quieter time by the water. One of Miami's most charming zip codes is also its oldest. Swanky Coconut Groves lies five miles south of downtown on the shores of Biscayne Bay.

The Grove, as it is known here, was founded in the late 1800s and has always been popular among tycoons, artists, and famous South Florida figures. Its centerpiece is the Art Deco-inspired Miami City Hall, along with the surrounding parks and marinas. City Hall itself is a slice of Miami history. Built in 1933, it was originally the Pan Am Airways Seaplane Base and Terminal, where flying boats departed for the Caribbean and South America.

But Coconut Grove is about more than sailing and flying to distant horizons. This port of call is a fun fusion of sights, sounds, and flavors. Walking the parks and perusing the shops and cafés feels both lively and laid-back. Driving around the streets and residential neighborhoods feels like stepping back a few decades, to a Miami that's different from the one you know today — a Miami filled with green foliage, towering banyan trees, and quiet residential homes with immaculately manicured gardens.