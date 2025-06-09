Rick Steves Says One Impressive And Unique Room In The British Library Is Worth The Entire Trip

There's a reason London was voted the world's best city of 2025. Brimming with centuries of history and world-class museums, the British capital endures with its never-ending array of cultural treasures. While the city's famed museums, such as the National Gallery and the Victoria & Albert garner significant attention, history buffs and book lovers should beeline to the British Library, which is the largest library in the world with over 170 million catalogued items.

While Rick Steves admits that the library may not have the grandeur of Bodleian Library at Oxford University (one of the most beautiful universities in Europe), the exceptional Treasures Gallery boasts an unparalleled collection. There, you'll find a range of books, manuscripts, and more, from the Magna Carta and Shakespeare's First Folio to Beatles lyrics and Leonardo da Vinci's notebook.

The British Library is easily accessible and located in the heart of London, just across the street from the St. Pancras International Railway Station. This attraction is open daily and admission is always free. For a more in-depth visit, join the guided hour-long Treasures Tour, which is held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for about $13.50 (£10). For those planning a visit later this year, note that the library will be closed for maintenance from August 18 to September 27, 2025. Additionally, consider the best time to visit London depending on what you want out of the trip.