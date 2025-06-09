Rick Steves Says One Impressive And Unique Room In The British Library Is Worth The Entire Trip
There's a reason London was voted the world's best city of 2025. Brimming with centuries of history and world-class museums, the British capital endures with its never-ending array of cultural treasures. While the city's famed museums, such as the National Gallery and the Victoria & Albert garner significant attention, history buffs and book lovers should beeline to the British Library, which is the largest library in the world with over 170 million catalogued items.
While Rick Steves admits that the library may not have the grandeur of Bodleian Library at Oxford University (one of the most beautiful universities in Europe), the exceptional Treasures Gallery boasts an unparalleled collection. There, you'll find a range of books, manuscripts, and more, from the Magna Carta and Shakespeare's First Folio to Beatles lyrics and Leonardo da Vinci's notebook.
The British Library is easily accessible and located in the heart of London, just across the street from the St. Pancras International Railway Station. This attraction is open daily and admission is always free. For a more in-depth visit, join the guided hour-long Treasures Tour, which is held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for about $13.50 (£10). For those planning a visit later this year, note that the library will be closed for maintenance from August 18 to September 27, 2025. Additionally, consider the best time to visit London depending on what you want out of the trip.
Discover highlights of the Treasures Gallery
Artifacts in the Treasures Gallery have profoundly impacted the evolution of civilization over the past centuries. Exhibited throughout the gallery you'll find one revolutionary and transformative text after another, dating from antiquity to the 20th century. Discover the beautifully illuminated Lindisfarne Gospels from the 8th century and the 15th-century Gutenberg Bible, the first printed book in Europe. Also in the collection are two copies of the four remaining Magna Cartas, the document dating to 1215 that set the stage for the future foundation of democratic governments.
Music fans of multiple genres will be curious to see handwritten music manuscripts by great composers such as Handel and Mozart, as well as the Beatles' popular 1960s hits. Bibliophiles will also discover first-edition copies of beloved works such as "Alice's Adventures Under Ground," Shakespeare's First Folio (which contains 36 of his plays), and Geoffrey Chaucer's "Canterbury Tales." Unpublished work also abounds, including the writings of Leonardo da Vinci in his Codex Arundel notebook, early drafts of Virginia Woolf's "Mrs. Dalloway," and letters written by Jane Austen. Austen's writing desk is also on display.
"I love visiting libraries and this one is one of the best you could ever see," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "To visit the treasures room with manuscripts by Shakespeare [and] the Beatles and then go into a separate small chamber to see the Magna Carta is just a treat."