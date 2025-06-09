Arkansas' Underrated Free-To-Enter Park Is A Little Rock Charmer With Premier Arts And Serene Nature
Most parks in the U.S. offer only nature for visitors to enjoy; not that that's a bad thing, as spending time among trees and trails is a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. However, some rare parks offer both tranquil nature and something else to relish — like a big dose of art, such as this hidden Minnesota park that's home to a collection of unique sculptures. Or, check out Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock, Arkansas, which features a massive theatre complex for the many creative events that take place there, as well as multiple gardens and natural landmarks, all residing on the park's 105-acre space. The best part is, it's completely free to visit.
For those visiting from out of the country, Wildwood Park is around 200 miles away from Arkansas International Airport-BYH; for those flying in from another U.S. state, the park is only around 20 miles east of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. Like much of the American South, Little Rock can be quite hot and humid during the summer; if you're not used to muggy conditions, your best bet is to visit in either spring or fall when the weather is milder. Fall is a surprisingly popular time to visit Little Rock, though, and that's when it becomes the priciest U.S. city in which to rent a car.
Considering Little Rock is Arkansas' capital, you won't have much trouble finding plenty of accommodations near Wildwood Park. In terms of lodging, you can book a stay at such places as Aloft Little Rock West, Embassy Suites by Hilton Little Rock, and Best Western Shackleford. There are also plenty of delicious restaurants to dine at, including Milano's Italian Restaurant, Ya Ya's Euro Bistro, Izzy's, and Bobby's Country Cookin'.
Creativity abounds at Wildwood Park for the Arts
No matter the time of the year, there's always a ton of imagination on display at Wildwood Park. Wildwood provides numerous music and theatre workshops and camps for youth, in addition to outdoor concerts, theatrical productions, and live musicals. Even if you're not much of an outdoor enthusiast, patrons of the arts are bound to find something they'll enjoy at Wildwood Park. Dr. Bevan Keating, the park's Executive Director, told Inviting Arkansas, "If you walk inside, you find students in our classroom spaces singing and playing piano as well as talented artists and engineers on stage creating the set for the next big production. Volunteers congregate in our office sharing a love for the park. There is such a buzz of excitement and a newness to each day at Wildwood!"
Wildwood Park's cornerstone event is its Lanterns Festival held every April, which is now more than 20 years old. Inspired by similarly-styled celebrations in China, this festival shines a spotlight on the beautiful culture — and cuisine — of five different countries, bringing a global atmosphere to central Arkansas. Keating states that, "If you love food, if you love music, if you love looking at beautiful lights while walking in the woods — you will love our Lanterns Festival. Lanterns is the largest outdoor festival in Arkansas. No matter what your interests are, there's something for just about everyone." Proceeds from this event go towards Wildwood Park's expansive music, nature, and arts programming for children. And while Wildwood Park has its share of artistry to relish, look around Little Rock some more, too, and you'll find its most vibrant neighborhood is an artsy gem of boutiques, markets, and food.
Wildwood Park for the Arts is an outdoor oasis
Outdoor enthusiasts will love the abundance of peaceful, natural environments that reside among Wildwood Park's sprawling 105-acre grounds, many of which serve as a perfect escape from the crowds and traffic of metropolitan life. For a truly tranquil experience, spend some time in the Asian Woodland Garden, which features lush flora from across Asia, Asian-inspired decor, and even a traditional tea house. Near the Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theatre, you'll find the Boop Water Garden, wherein koi fish swim in its splashing pools surrounded by stunning native plants and trees. For even more serenity, guests should visit the Earline and Doug Zahn Rock Garden and bask in the allure of such striking flowers as the tall verbena, rudbeckia, and sedum that grow between the decorative boulders.
For those who want a bit more adventure, Wildwood Park has plenty of activities. For example, take your favorite rod, bait, and tackle to the park's gorgeous Swan Lake, where you can do some quality fishing (just make sure to release what you catch back into the lake). Get your steps in for the day with a quick hike on the half-mile Ruth Allen Dogwood Trail, and see even more of Wildwood Park's natural features.
If you want a longer and more rugged hike, then hit the WILD 40 Trail, which spans 1.9 miles and explores a wider swath of the park's landscape. And no outdoor enthusiast should leave Wildwood Park without exploring the 10-acre Butler Arboretum, a plot of land filled with majestic trees and scenic hills. While you're in the area, be sure to check out this overlooked city right outside Little Rock that's an Arkansas paradise of trails and local eateries.