Arkansas' Underrated Free-To-Enter Park Is A Little Rock Charmer With Premier Arts And Serene Nature

Most parks in the U.S. offer only nature for visitors to enjoy; not that that's a bad thing, as spending time among trees and trails is a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. However, some rare parks offer both tranquil nature and something else to relish — like a big dose of art, such as this hidden Minnesota park that's home to a collection of unique sculptures. Or, check out Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock, Arkansas, which features a massive theatre complex for the many creative events that take place there, as well as multiple gardens and natural landmarks, all residing on the park's 105-acre space. The best part is, it's completely free to visit.

For those visiting from out of the country, Wildwood Park is around 200 miles away from Arkansas International Airport-BYH; for those flying in from another U.S. state, the park is only around 20 miles east of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. Like much of the American South, Little Rock can be quite hot and humid during the summer; if you're not used to muggy conditions, your best bet is to visit in either spring or fall when the weather is milder. Fall is a surprisingly popular time to visit Little Rock, though, and that's when it becomes the priciest U.S. city in which to rent a car.

Considering Little Rock is Arkansas' capital, you won't have much trouble finding plenty of accommodations near Wildwood Park. In terms of lodging, you can book a stay at such places as Aloft Little Rock West, Embassy Suites by Hilton Little Rock, and Best Western Shackleford. There are also plenty of delicious restaurants to dine at, including Milano's Italian Restaurant, Ya Ya's Euro Bistro, Izzy's, and Bobby's Country Cookin'.