California's Overlooked Mountain Lake Is A Recreation Hub With Postcard Views Like Tahoe Minus The Crowds

Lake Tahoe will always be a top summer vacation destination, but with peak season crowds (and prices), it can feel more like a zoo than a peaceful nature escape. Enter Lake Almanor, an under-the-radar lake paradise that offers the type of serene beauty and easy access to affordable recreation that Lake Tahoe only delivers in brochures — plus, there are no casinos. With 52 miles of pine-dense shoreline beneath the impressive shadow of Lassen Peak, Lake Almanor hosts numerous watersports, including boating, kayaking, water skiing, tubing, and year-round fishing. In addition, the often glassy and calm waters are considered one of the best paddleboarding spots in California.

Situated in the Shasta Cascade region of Northern California, about one-and-a-half hours from Chico, the tiny town of Chester hugs Lake Almanor's shores, making it one of the best areas to stay in. The nearest major airport is two hours away in Reno, Nevada. However, once you arrive at Lake Almanor, there's plenty to do — even for recreation enthusiasts who prefer to remain on dry land.

Like Fallen Leaf Lake, Tahoe's best-kept secret with peaceful camping, Lake Almanor has a trail that follows part of the shoreline. The 19-mile Lake Almanor Recreation Trail is fully paved and takes hikers or cyclists along the lake's western edge and into the surrounding forest. In addition, the hiking trails and Yellowstone-like views of California's underrated Lassen Volcanic National Park are less than 45 minutes away. Other non-water activities include playing a round at Bailey Creek Golf Course, a must-visit 18-hole course with jaw-dropping forest views and rustic cottages that seamlessly blend mountain charm and creature comforts.