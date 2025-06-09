California's Overlooked Mountain Lake Is A Recreation Hub With Postcard Views Like Tahoe Minus The Crowds
Lake Tahoe will always be a top summer vacation destination, but with peak season crowds (and prices), it can feel more like a zoo than a peaceful nature escape. Enter Lake Almanor, an under-the-radar lake paradise that offers the type of serene beauty and easy access to affordable recreation that Lake Tahoe only delivers in brochures — plus, there are no casinos. With 52 miles of pine-dense shoreline beneath the impressive shadow of Lassen Peak, Lake Almanor hosts numerous watersports, including boating, kayaking, water skiing, tubing, and year-round fishing. In addition, the often glassy and calm waters are considered one of the best paddleboarding spots in California.
Situated in the Shasta Cascade region of Northern California, about one-and-a-half hours from Chico, the tiny town of Chester hugs Lake Almanor's shores, making it one of the best areas to stay in. The nearest major airport is two hours away in Reno, Nevada. However, once you arrive at Lake Almanor, there's plenty to do — even for recreation enthusiasts who prefer to remain on dry land.
Like Fallen Leaf Lake, Tahoe's best-kept secret with peaceful camping, Lake Almanor has a trail that follows part of the shoreline. The 19-mile Lake Almanor Recreation Trail is fully paved and takes hikers or cyclists along the lake's western edge and into the surrounding forest. In addition, the hiking trails and Yellowstone-like views of California's underrated Lassen Volcanic National Park are less than 45 minutes away. Other non-water activities include playing a round at Bailey Creek Golf Course, a must-visit 18-hole course with jaw-dropping forest views and rustic cottages that seamlessly blend mountain charm and creature comforts.
Everything to know about watersports at Lake Almanor
Unlike Tahoe, Lake Almanor is predominantly a summer destination. Although some of the hotels in Chester stay open during the winter months, there's not much to do once the snow starts falling. Instead, the best time to visit Lake Almanor, and the entire Shasta Cascade region (also known as California's waterfall mecca) is between July and September, when visitors can expect water temperatures around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Don't believe people if they tell you accessing Lake Almanor is difficult. Depending on what you want to do, the lake is accessible from various points. There are two public boat ramps — one near Canyon Dam and another just north of Almanor Campground. Boasting mostly shady sites steps from the water, the campground is also one of the best places for swimming and has a big beach available for day-use visitors.
To rent pontoons (with optional inflatable water slides), ski boats, and jet skis, visit Major Outpost or find other rental options at one of the five private marinas. Although you can throw in a line from the shore, the best way to catch the lake's famous German brown and rainbow trout is to get out on the water. Almanor Fishing Adventures arranges private tours with a local guide and will even clean and fillet your fish upon request. And, the best part? The boat has its own tiny bathroom on board.
Stay steps from the water at Lake Almanor
A few grumpy old-timers will tell you Lake Almanor's glory days are long in the past, but what the lake has lost in untouched authenticity, it has gained in amenities and overall comfort. The shoreline isn't overrun with hotels, but there are several quality resorts that offer everything you need for a week or weekend on the lake, from rentals with beach access to hotels with lakefront decks.
Plumas Pines Resort welcomes visitors with cozy yet affordable cabins and panoramic lake views from the restaurant's waterfront patio. It's also a must-visit spot for live music and community-driven events like Movie Night on the Lawn. If you're traveling with a larger group, consider Lake Cove Resort & Marina. The four-bedroom A-frame cabins house up to eight people and showcase partial lake views. However, those looking for a more traditional stay and easy access to in-town amenities should book a room at the Best Western Rose Quartz Inn in Chester. Situated just off Main Street, the hotel boasts a 4.4-star rating on Google at the time of writing and is within walking distance of Timber House Brewery's lively taproom.
In terms of camping, Almanor Campground is best for tent campers as it doesn't provide RV hookups. It's also a good spot for people who want to feel closer to nature and are okay with fewer amenities since it only offers vault toilets. However, North Shore Campground offers a more comfortable experience, including 70 RV sites with hookups, modern bathrooms with hot showers, and access to laundry facilities.