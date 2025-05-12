Tahoe's Best-Kept Secret Is A Small But Idyllic Lake With Peaceful Camping And Wilderness Trails

There's no denying Lake Tahoe's alpine beauty, but with 15 million visitors per year, it can feel chaotic at times. If you want to get away from the crowds and are looking for a hidden gem, there's no better place than Fallen Leaf Lake. It offers equally stunning waters, a comfortable campground, water activities, and scenic trails less than a 15-minute drive from South Lake Tahoe.

Surrounded by picturesque mountains, Fallen Leaf Lake's crystal-clear, glacial waters cover around 3,000 acres with miles of forested trails, ranging from family-friendly strolls to challenging hiking routes. During the summer months, Fallen Leaf Lake Marina rents pontoons, kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and fishing boats and provides launch services for motorized and non-motorized crafts. The lake is not considered a premier fishing destination, but the U.S. Forest Service stocks the waters with rainbow, brown, lake, and Mackinaw trout.

To access the lake, take Highway 89 until you spot the turn-off for Fallen Leaf Road. This seasonal road (closed winters) continues past Fallen Leaf Campground, skirts half the lake, and drops you at Fallen Leaf Lake Marina. Those planning to rent or launch a boat at the marina during peak season should call ahead and plan for traffic congestion on Fallen Leaf Road. About a 90-minute drive from Reno — a walkable food hub known as the world's "Biggest Little City" — Fallen Leaf Lake is an ideal destination for families, groups of friends, and outdoor enthusiasts.