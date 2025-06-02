North Carolina's 'Walk Behind Waterfalls' Road Trip Leads To Misty Magic And Mountain Charm

What do North Carolina destinations like this breathtaking national forest and the jewel of the Blue Ridge Parkway have in common? They both feature gorgeous waterfalls that remind travelers how incredible nature can be. Not all waterfalls offer the same experience, though. Some, like those along North Carolina's Walk Behind Waterfalls road trip route, let you get up close and personal with stunning cascades.

Shared by the Hidden Gems USA Travel Facebook page, the Walk Behind Waterfalls road trip takes just under four hours to complete (though you'll want to budget extra time to explore these wonderful waterways). Along the way, you'll see six waterfalls with special geographic features and carefully planned trails that allow visitors to stroll behind the flowing water for dazzling views. These sites include one of North Carolina's best waterfalls (beloved Dry Falls in the Blue Ridge Mountains region) and underrated gems like Moore Cove Falls, less than 25 miles from the state's city of four seasons.

For the best views, plan your North Carolina waterfall road trip for spring or fall. In late spring, melted snow and ice keep the waterfalls flowing strong, while autumn ushers in colorful foliage that perfectly complements the falls. Note that one of the route's stops, Douglas Falls, is closed due to Hurricane Helene damage as of this publication, so check for updates before visiting. If you start this route in the north, you'll find yourself within Pisgah National Forest, which offers Appalachian views without the Great Smoky Mountains crowds. The closest airport is Asheville Regional Airport, an easy-to-navigate hub for low-stress travel. From the south, travelers can fly into Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and begin their adventure near the North Carolina-Georgia border.