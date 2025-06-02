North Carolina's 'Walk Behind Waterfalls' Road Trip Leads To Misty Magic And Mountain Charm
What do North Carolina destinations like this breathtaking national forest and the jewel of the Blue Ridge Parkway have in common? They both feature gorgeous waterfalls that remind travelers how incredible nature can be. Not all waterfalls offer the same experience, though. Some, like those along North Carolina's Walk Behind Waterfalls road trip route, let you get up close and personal with stunning cascades.
Shared by the Hidden Gems USA Travel Facebook page, the Walk Behind Waterfalls road trip takes just under four hours to complete (though you'll want to budget extra time to explore these wonderful waterways). Along the way, you'll see six waterfalls with special geographic features and carefully planned trails that allow visitors to stroll behind the flowing water for dazzling views. These sites include one of North Carolina's best waterfalls (beloved Dry Falls in the Blue Ridge Mountains region) and underrated gems like Moore Cove Falls, less than 25 miles from the state's city of four seasons.
For the best views, plan your North Carolina waterfall road trip for spring or fall. In late spring, melted snow and ice keep the waterfalls flowing strong, while autumn ushers in colorful foliage that perfectly complements the falls. Note that one of the route's stops, Douglas Falls, is closed due to Hurricane Helene damage as of this publication, so check for updates before visiting. If you start this route in the north, you'll find yourself within Pisgah National Forest, which offers Appalachian views without the Great Smoky Mountains crowds. The closest airport is Asheville Regional Airport, an easy-to-navigate hub for low-stress travel. From the south, travelers can fly into Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and begin their adventure near the North Carolina-Georgia border.
Follow this route to see North Carolina's best waterfalls
Once the Douglas Falls area reopens, visitors will be able to hike Douglas Falls Trail toward the eponymous 70-foot-tall low-flow cascade. While you can walk behind this waterfall (and all others on this route), the ground will likely be slick, so bring your best vacation hiking gear to avoid slipping. Until this region welcomes travelers again, though, roadtrippers starting this route from the north can see their first waterfall at Moore Cove Falls. Measuring 50 feet tall and accessible via a 1.5-mile roundtrip hike, it stuns with a stone overhang that frames the thin cascade and forest beyond. Roughly 5 miles away, find Slick Rock Falls, a 35-foot-tall landmark that showcases incredible icicles in the winter.
During the last half of this road trip, experience the final three waterfalls while cruising through Nantahala National Forest. About an hour and a half from Slick Rock Falls, Bridal Veil Falls welcomes sightseers to stroll behind a 60-foot stream. Once a place where cars could drive behind the waterfall, this area is now open to pedestrians only. Don't worry, though; finding parking nearby won't be too hard. Less than a mile down the road, Dry Falls introduces visitors to one of the best waterfalls in North Carolina. This cascade plunges 75 feet off a cliff and is said to get its name from the trail behind it that allows you to stay dry while circling the falls. Afterward, travel about half an hour away for Picklesimer Rock House Falls. A peaceful and uncrowded spot, Picklesimer Rock House Falls makes for a serene end to your road trip.
Spice up your North Carolina road trip with these stops
While walking behind waterfalls is exciting enough, this road trip route also winds through other stunning attractions you won't want to miss. These attractions include additional waterfalls that may not allow the same immersive experience but will wow you with awe-inspiring scenery. While many roads and areas around Douglas Falls remain closed as of this publication, you still have options. Places like Maggie Valley (a breathtaking mountain resort town on the edge of the Smokies) and the enchanting little town of Waynesville in between Douglas and Moore Cove Falls are excellent stops during your road trip. Along the way, you can also visit the Biltmore Estate.
When you arrive in Transylvania County for Moore Cove Falls and Slick Rock Falls, make time for another incredible cascade, Looking Glass Falls. Described by the National Forest Service as "one of the most photographed waterfalls in the east," this landmark is a popular spot for scenic picnics and swimming on warm summer days. A handful of trails (including the beautiful Black Balsam Knob hike along the Art Loeb Trail) and other waterfalls cluster around this region, lending the nearby city of Brevard its reputation as North Carolina's land of waterfalls.
To fill out the 50-mile gap between Slick Rock and Bridal Veil Falls, consider a visit to the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI). Situated along your road trip route and open to visitors, PARI offers guided tours and night-sky viewings led by an astronomer. For more waterfall fun, visit Turtleback Falls about half an hour away. If you're looking for a relaxing place to rest your head nearby, The Greystone Inn on Lake Toxaway provides cushy rooms on a dreamy historic property.