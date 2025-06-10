This Tokyo Neighborhood Is A Hidden Haven And The Ultimate Destination For Retro Fashion And Vintage Charm

Tokyo is the biggest city in the world in terms of population and its 37 million inhabitants have brought wonderful diversity to each of its different districts. For a spot of luxury retail therapy, you could head to Ginza, or for great food, go to nearby Tsukiji, where you'll find a giant market with the tastiest traditional Japanese eats, or party down in Roppongi for a taste of the city's famous night-life. Tucked to the west of the city center however, is a quiet little neighborhood with the coolest vibes that visitors often miss: Shimokitazawa.

Known for its vintage shops and record stores, quirky café culture, and laid-back atmosphere, the district is very easy to get to on Tokyo's robust public transit lines. Specifically, Shimokitazawa station sits on the Odakyu and Inokashira lines — both of which are each well connected to central hubs like Shinjuku, Tokyo Station, and even Haneda Airport if you choose to base yourself in the district. Better yet, it's equally as easy to get to Tokyo itself from the United States, with direct flights from 11 major airports spanning east to west (including Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and New York City).