This Tokyo Neighborhood Is A Hidden Haven And The Ultimate Destination For Retro Fashion And Vintage Charm
Tokyo is the biggest city in the world in terms of population and its 37 million inhabitants have brought wonderful diversity to each of its different districts. For a spot of luxury retail therapy, you could head to Ginza, or for great food, go to nearby Tsukiji, where you'll find a giant market with the tastiest traditional Japanese eats, or party down in Roppongi for a taste of the city's famous night-life. Tucked to the west of the city center however, is a quiet little neighborhood with the coolest vibes that visitors often miss: Shimokitazawa.
Known for its vintage shops and record stores, quirky café culture, and laid-back atmosphere, the district is very easy to get to on Tokyo's robust public transit lines. Specifically, Shimokitazawa station sits on the Odakyu and Inokashira lines — both of which are each well connected to central hubs like Shinjuku, Tokyo Station, and even Haneda Airport if you choose to base yourself in the district. Better yet, it's equally as easy to get to Tokyo itself from the United States, with direct flights from 11 major airports spanning east to west (including Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and New York City).
Shop 'til you drop in this laid-back Tokyo neighborhood
Shimokitazawa is famous for its plethora of vintage shops, offering everything from old American apparel and designer clothes to record stores and sticker collections. For the former, Flamingo and 2nd Street come recommended. For music lovers, Jazzy Sport has a collection with a nostalgic feel, City Country City focuses on electronics, and Flash Disc Ranch caters to anything under the sun, including those diamond hunting on a budget. While you're shopping around, make sure to look out for an unexpected souvenir from a Japanese vacation that can actually save you money: glasses!
Beyond shopping, there are also plenty of curiosities to enjoy while you're in the area. Very close to Shimokitazawa station is Bonus Track, a community space that has a revolving door of cool projects every month, including pop-up bars, galleries, and book clubs. For the book lover, there are also two literary museums in the area: Setagaya Literary Museum and the Museum of Modern Japanese Literature. Together they boast tens of thousands of manuscripts as well as temporary exhibitions and quaint cafés for people watching.
Where to stay and eat in Shimokitazawa
Basing yourself in Shimokitazawa is a great way to beat the hustle and bustle of Central Tokyo while still being within touching distance of the city's major attractions. It also boasts world-class hotels, including the Mustard Hotel, a bright, simple, and cool property which, in line with the vintage feel of the neighborhood, features a record player in every room. At the time of writing, a double room there starts at $216 for one night. However, if that's outside your budget, you can always research some of the best ways to save money on hotels and flights so you can splurge elsewhere.
Shimokitazawa is also the perfect place to spend well on food, with travel experts highlighting Sama as one of the best soup curry restaurants in Tokyo. Alternatively, Rojiura Curry Samurai also comes recommended for the warming, delectable dish. Lastly, Hashiri — whose sister restaurant in San Francisco has a Michelin star — serves up world class omakase (a set dinner that a chef will curate for you right before your eyes). Café culture is also a big part of visiting Shimokitazawa. From spots where masters will teach you how to brew the beans to cafés hidden in ceramics galleries, they truly are the best places to soak up the relaxing atmosphere of this unique neighborhood.