The Unexpected Souvenir From A Japanese Vacation That Can Actually Save You Money

Whether you're desperate to get unique trinkets from Japanese vending machines or plan to head to Odaiba for the best shopping in Tokyo, you're probably hoping to come home from Japan with some great souvenirs. Most things you buy on your trip will cut into your budget, but if you want to save money, consider buying yourself a new pair of glasses — and we don't mean the kind you use for sake. Compared to the United States, it's much easier and more affordable to get prescription eyeglasses in Japan.

One thing that makes glasses so much cheaper in Japan is that you don't need to visit an eye doctor and then bring in your prescription. The eye exam is included in the price of the glasses, frames, and lenses — and even with all of that, they still tend to be cheaper than the price of lenses alone in the U.S. Glasses are less expensive in general, but certain companies, like Zoff and Jins, that typically craft your glasses in about half an hour while you wait, make it even cheaper.

According to Shared Research, a company that reports on Japanese businesses for potential investors, the average cost of a new pair of glasses in Japan is less than $150, but many people only spend around $75 at Jins for frames, lenses, and an exam (at the time of this writing). Without insurance, according to a report from 2023 from Consumer Reports, most Americans paid around $205 after insurance for a new pair of glasses — and that doesn't include the cost of an eye exam.