The Unexpected Souvenir From A Japanese Vacation That Can Actually Save You Money
Whether you're desperate to get unique trinkets from Japanese vending machines or plan to head to Odaiba for the best shopping in Tokyo, you're probably hoping to come home from Japan with some great souvenirs. Most things you buy on your trip will cut into your budget, but if you want to save money, consider buying yourself a new pair of glasses — and we don't mean the kind you use for sake. Compared to the United States, it's much easier and more affordable to get prescription eyeglasses in Japan.
One thing that makes glasses so much cheaper in Japan is that you don't need to visit an eye doctor and then bring in your prescription. The eye exam is included in the price of the glasses, frames, and lenses — and even with all of that, they still tend to be cheaper than the price of lenses alone in the U.S. Glasses are less expensive in general, but certain companies, like Zoff and Jins, that typically craft your glasses in about half an hour while you wait, make it even cheaper.
According to Shared Research, a company that reports on Japanese businesses for potential investors, the average cost of a new pair of glasses in Japan is less than $150, but many people only spend around $75 at Jins for frames, lenses, and an exam (at the time of this writing). Without insurance, according to a report from 2023 from Consumer Reports, most Americans paid around $205 after insurance for a new pair of glasses — and that doesn't include the cost of an eye exam.
What is it like to buy glasses in Japan?
The process of buying glasses is the same for locals and tourists, except that if you don't speak Japanese, you will have to take a visual version of the eye test that relies on different colorful shapes, not characters. A trip to Japan is much more affordable if you avoid Tokyo, but the capital is a great place to get glasses if you are an English speaker. Most optometry shops will have an alternate test available for you, and if you decide to go to a big chain like Jins or Zoff in a major tourist area such as Tokyo's trendy Shibuya neighborhood, they will likely even have an English-speaking staff assist you, too. If you happen to have a pair of glasses already, you can just hand it over, and they will likely be able to skip the exam altogether, scan your prescription, and make the new lenses.
You may have to wait a little while to take your eye exam if it's a busy area or time of day, but once they have determined what prescription you need, it shouldn't take long to get the glasses. Unless your prescription is particularly strong or complex, you should expect to wait about half an hour, especially when you're getting your frames made by a large chain. If you have astigmatism or need very high prescription lenses, they should still be very affordable but may take a few days to prepare. So, to be safe, you might want to plan to go to the store and get your new glasses sorted around the beginning of your trip.
Save even more money on your glasses with these tips
To spend as little as possible on a new pair of glasses, make sure you check the prices of the frames at the store. At Jins, you might be able to score $45 glasses, but you probably won't have a very wide selection to choose from. Make sure to browse around the sale sections. However, some Japanese optometry shops, including the big chains, may also be willing to put new lenses in frames that aren't theirs.
At Zoff, for instance, as long as they aren't damaged or made of atypical materials like wood or gold, they will usually be willing to add new lenses for you for the base price of the lenses and a processing fee. Typically, that costs around $85 total. If you find a pair of frames elsewhere that you like better for a lower price than the offerings at the store, it can be worth it. If you bring your own glasses from home, that might be your cheapest option yet to get glasses that look great without spending much money.