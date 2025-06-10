Backcountry Snorkeling Is The Secret To Seeing Oregon's Wild And Scenic Rivers From A New Perspective

In addition to its stunning coastline, well-forested Oregon is known for its incredible hiking opportunities that make it an outdoor enthusiast's dream destination. Its forests, which include Douglas fir, ponderosa pine, and many more tree species, are intersected by thousands of miles of well-maintained trails, many of which reward you with incredible sights, such as the two waterfalls known as the "Niagara Falls of Oregon" in Siuslaw National Forest, as well as Proxy Falls, an impressive waterfall known as one of Oregon's best kept secrets.

But what hikers are increasingly realizing is that by packing snorkeling gear and seeking out the right spots, taking a trail to a little-visited water spot can open things up even further. For Zach Urness, this has involved an eye-opening trip in 2018 to Little North Santiam River 25 miles east of Salem and just south of Silver Falls State Park. After a short hike, he took to the river and explored the water beneath the waterfall, seeing the falls bubbling beneath the surface. He also came into contact with salmon and other freshwater fish. In 2019, he took another trip, this time to Elk Lake Creek in Bull of the Woods Wilderness, entering at a spot called Emerald Pool where he explored the canyons and waterfalls nearby after a three-mile hike.

Be warned, though, as Oregon is generally sunny in the summer, but that doesn't mean that the rivers, which are often fast flowing, are going to be warm. In the Statesman Journal, Urness describes turning into as a "human popsicle," so be sure to pack the right gear for the time of year and have facilities on land to quickly dry off, including a towel and a fresh set of warm, dry clothes.