Backcountry Snorkeling Is The Secret To Seeing Oregon's Wild And Scenic Rivers From A New Perspective
For many travelers, the best part about snorkeling in some of the most stunning destinations in the United States is to see yourself in a clear blue sea. It is one of the defining activities of a typical beach vacation, giving you the chance to take to the water, experience the local underwater landscape, and come face-to-face with colorful fish and other marine life. It usually comes part and parcel with a few days spent on a sun lounger, drinking cocktails and playing volleyball or other games on the beach.
But what about snorkeling as a way of getting to know what's going on underwater in landlocked areas, even potentially in your own backyard? This is an idea that's increasingly gaining interest in the U.S., with freshwater river snorkeling beginning to build a following among outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers in states such as Oregon. There, nature writer Zach Urness has reported multiple times for the Statesman Journal about his love of what he calls "backcountry snorkeling." This new hobby involves hiking a trail into the wilderness to uncover little-known rivers and other bodies of water that reward visitors ready to don their flippers, wetsuit, and snorkeling mask. With pristine underwater scenes that truly feel like stepping into another world, snorkeling in Oregon offers a unique experience for those looking to explore the state's wild and natural beauty.
Snorkeling in Oregon: A freshwater perspective
In addition to its stunning coastline, well-forested Oregon is known for its incredible hiking opportunities that make it an outdoor enthusiast's dream destination. Its forests, which include Douglas fir, ponderosa pine, and many more tree species, are intersected by thousands of miles of well-maintained trails, many of which reward you with incredible sights, such as the two waterfalls known as the "Niagara Falls of Oregon" in Siuslaw National Forest, as well as Proxy Falls, an impressive waterfall known as one of Oregon's best kept secrets.
But what hikers are increasingly realizing is that by packing snorkeling gear and seeking out the right spots, taking a trail to a little-visited water spot can open things up even further. For Zach Urness, this has involved an eye-opening trip in 2018 to Little North Santiam River 25 miles east of Salem and just south of Silver Falls State Park. After a short hike, he took to the river and explored the water beneath the waterfall, seeing the falls bubbling beneath the surface. He also came into contact with salmon and other freshwater fish. In 2019, he took another trip, this time to Elk Lake Creek in Bull of the Woods Wilderness, entering at a spot called Emerald Pool where he explored the canyons and waterfalls nearby after a three-mile hike.
Be warned, though, as Oregon is generally sunny in the summer, but that doesn't mean that the rivers, which are often fast flowing, are going to be warm. In the Statesman Journal, Urness describes turning into as a "human popsicle," so be sure to pack the right gear for the time of year and have facilities on land to quickly dry off, including a towel and a fresh set of warm, dry clothes.
How to get started with backcountry snorkeling in Oregon
There are plenty of places in Oregon to find your feet when it comes to backcountry snorkeling. If you don't know the area particularly well, then you can book a guided tour that'll take you to those unique spots off the beaten track. Salem Scuba & Travel, which Zach Urness recommends, is a well-reviewed veteran guide business that also offers all the gear you may need alongside copious local knowledge. For a more centrally located option, JCA Elite Scuba specializes in tours of Lake Oswego, just south of Portland. Keep in mind that in protected areas, such as Crater Lake, snorkeling and scuba diving are prohibited for the sake of protecting fragile ecosystems found on site.
There are several well-received camping areas near Salem, including the North Santiam Recreation Area near Silver Falls State Park. And if you keep traveling east, you will reach Detroit Lake, a large body of water suitable for snorkeling, which is also served by several campgrounds. Looking for more snorkeling opportunities on the coast? Don't forget to check out Oregon's quintessential beach town.