Hidden In New York's Thousand Island Region Is A Wildly Charming Old-World Village To Swim, Hike, And Relax
When people think of New York, many of them imagine Broadway lights, skyscrapers, brownstone apartments, or yellow taxi cabs. But New York is actually much more than its eponymous city, and the state is full of places boast old-world charm and natural beauty.
While there are a variety of places that people could go for less touristy Hamptons alternatives with quiet beaches, one standout town is Alexandria, New York. The town is the perfect blend of quirky attractions, like a drive-in movie theater and go-karts, and outdoor activities to take in the scenic atmosphere. The town was officially formed in the early 19th century, and now it boasts over 3,000 residents.
Alexandria is close to the Canadian border, so it's possible to get there from both American and Canadian cities. Because the town is in far upstate, it would be about a six-and-a-half hour drive from New York City, and about the same amount of time from John F. Kennedy airport. Travelers flying in would be better off flying to the Albany International Airport or Ottowa International Airport. From Albany, the town is about three-and-a-half hour drive and a two-hour drive from Ottawa. Travelers flying into Canada should consider using WestJet, the underrated Canadian airline with budget friendly prices. Once you arrive in the Thousand Islands region, you can access scenic routes either by car or on foot, there are also ferries and over 20 miles of bike trails in the area.
Explore the natural beauty of the Alexandria
Alexandria has a variety of ways to explore nature, including a hiking spots. The Otter Creek Preserve and Nature Trail offers over 1.9 miles of trails, and Keewaydin State Park offers a variety of different trails throughout the park for hikers of different levels. There are also swimming options that fit different preferences. Keewaydin State Park, for example, has a swimming pool available for guests, and Alexandria Bay Town Beach is open during the summer for those who want to swim in the natural water. Visitors can also take a boat tour around the region to see more of the islands from the water. Boat touring companies like Uncle Sam Boat Tours, which has been operating in the area for over 100 years, offers a variety of tours for travelers to explore the Thousand Islands region.
There's also many options for travelers who just want to sit back and relax. For starters, there's the aptly-titled Scenic View Park, which has a picnic area where visitors can sit back and eat a casual meal while enjoying views of the St. Lawrence River. There's also the Bonnie Castle and Marina which offer guests a jacuzzi access, waterfront dining, live music events. Visitors who enjoy Alexandria should be sure to check out more of New York's natural wonders like one of the state's tallest waterfalls and its many breathtaking hiking trails.
See regal castles and enjoy waterfront views in Alexandria
One of the main historical attractions of the town is The Cornwall Brothers Store and Museum. The store was originally built in 1839 by Azariah Walton and his son-in-law Alexander Hamblin to help serve the needs of the small town, mostly by selling lumber and potash. In the mid-19th century, Andrew Cornwall became Mr. Walton's business partner, and eventually Mr. Cornwall's sons took over the business and changed the name. The building became part of the National Registry of Historic Places in 1975 and now visitors can stop by to view artifacts and learn more about the history of Alexandria and the store itself, all while enjoying waterfront views.
Another historical must-visit is Boldt Castle. This throwback to old-world European architecture is one of the top rated things to do in Alexandria on Tripadvisor, and for good reason. The millionaire George C. Boldt, who started the Waldorf-Astoria hotel, decided to build a Rhineland-style castle in Alexandria Bay as a symbol of love for his wife. However, when she suddenly died, all construction of the property ceased and it was left in disrepair for decades. In 1977, The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority acquired the property and worked on repairing and restoring the structure. Now, visitors can enjoy walking around both the inside of the castle and the grounds.