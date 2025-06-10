Hidden In New York's Thousand Island Region Is A Wildly Charming Old-World Village To Swim, Hike, And Relax

When people think of New York, many of them imagine Broadway lights, skyscrapers, brownstone apartments, or yellow taxi cabs. But New York is actually much more than its eponymous city, and the state is full of places boast old-world charm and natural beauty.

While there are a variety of places that people could go for less touristy Hamptons alternatives with quiet beaches, one standout town is Alexandria, New York. The town is the perfect blend of quirky attractions, like a drive-in movie theater and go-karts, and outdoor activities to take in the scenic atmosphere. The town was officially formed in the early 19th century, and now it boasts over 3,000 residents.

Alexandria is close to the Canadian border, so it's possible to get there from both American and Canadian cities. Because the town is in far upstate, it would be about a six-and-a-half hour drive from New York City, and about the same amount of time from John F. Kennedy airport. Travelers flying in would be better off flying to the Albany International Airport or Ottowa International Airport. From Albany, the town is about three-and-a-half hour drive and a two-hour drive from Ottawa. Travelers flying into Canada should consider using WestJet, the underrated Canadian airline with budget friendly prices. Once you arrive in the Thousand Islands region, you can access scenic routes either by car or on foot, there are also ferries and over 20 miles of bike trails in the area.