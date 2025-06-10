The World's First DarkSky-Certified Resort Is A Glamping Haven Out West With Safari-Inspired Accommodations

In Southern Utah, just minutes from the Arizona border, lies the vast expanse of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Here you'll find 1.9 million acres of dramatic canyons and plateaus, along with barren badlands. You'll also see the vibrant-red sandstone rock formations for which the area is known, including the Great Chamber, one of Utah's most sought-after spots for photographers. But on the outskirts of this famed monument lies an unexpected sight: 50 bright-white canvas tents dotting the rugged landscape. This isn't a desert mirage. It's the site of Under Canvas Lake Powell — Grand Staircase, a glamping haven in the heart of the American Southwest.

Under Canvas, an outdoor hospitality brand, currently owns 14 camps, each of which opens seasonally and is situated just outside of a national park, providing guests with awe-inspiring vistas. Other equally picturesque sites include Moab (Utah) and West Yellowstone (Montana). All Under Canvas camps feature "indoor luxuries [that allow] everyone to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style." Opening in April 2021, the Lake Powell — Grand Staircase site boasts spacious, safari-inspired canvas-tent accommodations, along with upscale accoutrements and every desirable amenity, minus one: There's no internet. This is intentional, so visitors can disconnect from their phones and reconnect with each other.

One incredible way to connect with others (and with nature) is by stargazing, and this area, with its clear, exceptionally dark skies, is an ideal spot. The resort has made efforts to preserve the quality of its night sky through using special, DarkSky-approved on-site lighting, reducing the impact of light pollution, and providing education to its visitors on night-sky conservation. And for these measures, this lodging was honored as the world's first DarkSky-certified resort in 2023, due to "its commitment to protecting and preserving the nighttime environment through conscientious design, operations, and guest education," according to DarkSky International.