The World's First DarkSky-Certified Resort Is A Glamping Haven Out West With Safari-Inspired Accommodations
In Southern Utah, just minutes from the Arizona border, lies the vast expanse of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Here you'll find 1.9 million acres of dramatic canyons and plateaus, along with barren badlands. You'll also see the vibrant-red sandstone rock formations for which the area is known, including the Great Chamber, one of Utah's most sought-after spots for photographers. But on the outskirts of this famed monument lies an unexpected sight: 50 bright-white canvas tents dotting the rugged landscape. This isn't a desert mirage. It's the site of Under Canvas Lake Powell — Grand Staircase, a glamping haven in the heart of the American Southwest.
Under Canvas, an outdoor hospitality brand, currently owns 14 camps, each of which opens seasonally and is situated just outside of a national park, providing guests with awe-inspiring vistas. Other equally picturesque sites include Moab (Utah) and West Yellowstone (Montana). All Under Canvas camps feature "indoor luxuries [that allow] everyone to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style." Opening in April 2021, the Lake Powell — Grand Staircase site boasts spacious, safari-inspired canvas-tent accommodations, along with upscale accoutrements and every desirable amenity, minus one: There's no internet. This is intentional, so visitors can disconnect from their phones and reconnect with each other.
One incredible way to connect with others (and with nature) is by stargazing, and this area, with its clear, exceptionally dark skies, is an ideal spot. The resort has made efforts to preserve the quality of its night sky through using special, DarkSky-approved on-site lighting, reducing the impact of light pollution, and providing education to its visitors on night-sky conservation. And for these measures, this lodging was honored as the world's first DarkSky-certified resort in 2023, due to "its commitment to protecting and preserving the nighttime environment through conscientious design, operations, and guest education," according to DarkSky International.
Sleeping under the stars at Under Canvas Lake Powell — Grand Staircase
A stay here will not be your typical camping trip: You won't find horrifying outhouses, itchy sleeping bags, squishy air mattresses, or Bunsen burners at this glamping paradise. Instead, you'll experience the utmost luxury and comfort. You have six types of tents to choose from for your outdoor retreat. The Deluxe Tent is your coziest and most affordable option — it can fit two guests comfortably. The Stargazer is your pick if you want to explore the wonders of the night sky from the comfort of your room. It contains a window above the bed for viewing celestial bodies and sleeps two people as well. Meanwhile, the Suite accommodates up to four guests and is the most luxurious, with an additional lounge area and sofa-bed. The room is so spacious, you'll almost forget that you're in a tent — until you step outside and see the beauty of the surrounding red rock juxtaposed against the blue sky. These three options can each be booked with an adjacent kids' tent, which fits two children and comes with its own bathroom.
All tents are outfitted with a luxe king-size bed laden with plush pillows, modern furnishings by West Elm, and an ensuite bathroom with hot water. At night, keep yourself cozy with the wood-burning stove; during the day, cool down with battery-powered fans. You'll also have a private deck from which to enjoy the spectacular views. Other thoughtful amenities included with every stay are unlimited tea (small-batch and hand-crafted by Smith Teamaker) and premium coffee, organic Essential Oils toiletries, reusable water bottles (with on-site refill stations), yoga mats, and board games.
Nightly rates start at $279 as of this writing, and you can book your canvas home directly on the resort's website.
Outdoor adventures and dining at Under Canvas Lake Powell — Grand Staircase
While you may be enjoying tent life so much that you won't want to leave, the whole point of a stay here is to connect with the outdoors. And there is a world of adventure for you to take on. Included with your stay is your Adventure Concierge, who can help you book trips offered by the camp (at an additional cost). Go horseback-riding with actual cowboys along the scenic Lake View Trail. Drive a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) through the desert at night, or to the Vermillion Cliffs, one of the most unique geological formations, during the day. Rappel down Elephant Canyon, which is located steps from the camp and is beginner-friendly. And cruise along Lake Powell on a private sunset boat trip, watching the colors transform the sky into brilliant hues.
If you're feeling peckish between adventures, don't worry — you won't have to travel far for high-quality cuisine with unspoiled views of the rocky canyon rim and Lake Powell beyond. The on-site restaurant, Embers, serves up delicious regional, seasonal fare daily. It's open from 7 to 10 a.m. and then again from 5 to 10 p.m. (food isn't included with the rate). Sides start at $8, while main dishes cost between $17 and $32. Try the tangy cilantro lime rice bowl with smoky barbecue dressing, or the vegan-friendly Cavatappi pasta with cashew pesto. Additionally, there are grab 'n' go options, for those who want a quick sandwich or burger on the way to the next adventure. And if you're not quite full yet after supper, there's always the highly-recommended, all-you-can-eat s'mores-fest by the fire pit. Gather 'round with new friends and more marshmallows than is healthy for some live music, tasty s'mores, and fireside chats.
Planning your trip to Under Canvas Lake Powell — Grand Staircase in Utah
The camp operates until October 27, 2025, and from March 12 to October 26, 2026. Check the Under Canvas website for current information and dates of operation. Note that the resort is pet-friendly, so your furry family member can stay the night with you for an additional $25 (but must be on a leash). Make sure to pack sunscreen, a hat, and lightweight layers for varying weather conditions, and be aware that clothing (and you!) will get dusty here.
If you're flying into the area, the nearest regional connection is Arizona's Page Municipal Airport, 30 minutes away, while the closest international options are Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (four-and-a-half hours away) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (five hours away). If you're driving, the camp is just off Highway 89, in the town of Big Water. Regardless of your mode of transportation into Utah, it's recommended to have your own vehicle, as many of the popular sights in the area are not walking distance from either the camp or each other. You can rent a car from all of the aforementioned airports.
While the guest coordinator can help you book pre-planned and on-site trips, you should also venture out on your own to explore this Mars-like landscape at your leisure. Antelope Canyon, a captivating canyon bursting with color, is a 35-minute drive from the camp. If you'd like to avoid the crowds of this world-famous spot, you can instead book an excursion with Taadidiin Tours to visit Cardiac Canyon, a breathtaking but underrated site near Antelope with surreal views. Wherever you choose to go, get ready for a luxurious getaway into nature, replete with thrilling adventures and built-in relaxation — all under a glittering canopy of glorious stars.