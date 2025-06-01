Arizona's Breathtaking But Underrated Canyon Near Antelope Is A Less Crowded Alternative With Surreal Views

With its otherworldly coral-hued rock formations swirling in wave-like shapes just beneath ground level, Antelope Canyon is a sacred site for the Navajo Nation. One of the best day trips from Las Vegas, the slot canyon is the most frequently visited of its kind in the region— an estimated four million people tour it each year — and its stunning beauty has made it a popular subject for photographers. In other words, the place gets pretty busy, especially on weekends when tour buses fill the parking lot and most timed entries are booked.

There's another slot canyon nearby that's equally breathtaking and much less crowded. Cardiac Canyon, like Antelope Canyon, is located on privately owned Navajo land outside of Page, Arizona. But only six visitors per day are permitted to enter, and only on dedicated excursions run by Taadidiin Tours. Once inside, you'll practically have the place to yourself to explore a labyrinth of Navajo sandstone "walls" carved by wind and water over millions of years.