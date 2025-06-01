Arizona's Breathtaking But Underrated Canyon Near Antelope Is A Less Crowded Alternative With Surreal Views
With its otherworldly coral-hued rock formations swirling in wave-like shapes just beneath ground level, Antelope Canyon is a sacred site for the Navajo Nation. One of the best day trips from Las Vegas, the slot canyon is the most frequently visited of its kind in the region— an estimated four million people tour it each year — and its stunning beauty has made it a popular subject for photographers. In other words, the place gets pretty busy, especially on weekends when tour buses fill the parking lot and most timed entries are booked.
There's another slot canyon nearby that's equally breathtaking and much less crowded. Cardiac Canyon, like Antelope Canyon, is located on privately owned Navajo land outside of Page, Arizona. But only six visitors per day are permitted to enter, and only on dedicated excursions run by Taadidiin Tours. Once inside, you'll practically have the place to yourself to explore a labyrinth of Navajo sandstone "walls" carved by wind and water over millions of years.
A tale of two canyons
So how exactly does Cardiac Canyon measure up to the better-known Antelope Canyon, and why is the latter so much more popular? One key difference is accessibility. Almost anyone can visit Antelope Canyon, including children (with one important caveat: the site is not wheelchair accessible and not recommended for those with limited mobility, as visitors must be able to climb stairs). It's only possible to enter on an hour-long guided tour, so it's easy to work it into your itinerary; travelers often pair the short tour with a visit to nearby Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed destinations in Arizona.
Cardiac Canyon, on the other hand, requires a minimum commitment of four hours, and the 2.5-mile trek is far more rigorous. You'll need to be fairly active to participate as the tour requires climbing, hiking, and the ability to squeeze through tight spaces. Though not as widely captured on film as Antelope Canyon, Cardiac Canyon is also a fantastic place to take photos, and visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras. Another great location to snap unforgettable photos and beat the crowds of Antelope Canyon is nearby Canyon X.
Tips for planning a visit
The only way to visit Cardiac Canyon is to book an excursion with Taadidiin Tours. The outfitter offers two excursions: a four-hour hiking tour ($181 per person, plus an $8 hiking permit) and a six-hour photography tour ($323 per person, plus an $8 permit) that involves seven miles of hiking. Reservations can be made onlineand, while all tours require a minimum of two people, solo travelers can contact the company and request to be paired with other participants. The best time to visit is spring or fall, or on clear, sunny days throughout the year.
Cardiac Canyon is about a 15-minute drive from Page, Arizona, where travelers will find a good selection of hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and a grocery store. The closest major airports are in Las Vegas and Phoenix, both about a 4.5-hour drive away.
If you're in search of more scenic subterranean spots to visit on a road trip in the region, check out this pair of connected canyons in Utah, called a "one-two" punch of scenic cliffs, red rocks, and adventure, or make a quick detour to this secret sand cave tucked behind a gas station in Page.