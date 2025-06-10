The Oregon Coast's Twin Golden And Silver Falls Are Hidden Inside A Little-Visited State Park
Not to be confused with Oregon's Silver Falls State Park, the state's crown jewel, Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area is a small paradise just off of the Oregon Coast. Accessible only through a long, winding backroad, this magical site in the southwest part of the Coast Range mountains near Coos Bay is home to two dramatic waterfalls: Golden Falls and Silver Falls. You can explore the falls by taking a relatively short hike to the top of Golden Falls, where you can enjoy an epic view of cascading water surrounded by an old-growth forest.
This little-known state park is one of Oregon's true hidden gems that's perfect for anyone looking to recharge in a place of solitude and serenity. After all, Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area is one of Oregon's least-visited parks, only attracting about 30,000 people per year, while the much more popular Silver Falls State Park sees over a million visitors annually. For an off-the-beaten-track adventure, these twin waterfalls are an ideal place to experience the natural beauty that has made Oregon a favorite destination for wilderness lovers.
Dramatic waterfalls, scenic trails, and a splash of local history at Golden and Silver Falls
Golden and Silver Falls may not be Oregon's highest waterfalls (that honor belongs to the massive yet ethereal 611-foot Multnomah Falls), but they're also nothing to sniff at. Cascading down from heights of 254 feet and 259 feet, respectively, Golden and Silver Falls are actually the third and second tallest waterfalls in the Oregon Coast Range. This pristine area is filled with old-growth fir and cedar trees above the falls, while the area at the bottom is home to maple, alder, and Oregon myrtle trees.
There are three trails covering about three miles, which lead to the base of the waterfalls and to the top of Golden Falls. It's best to hike all the trails to get a full view of the area. The longest and steepest path is to the upper part of Golden Falls, which features a panoramic view of the lush and misty mountains; it's about 1.4 miles each way and takes about an hour. Accessing the view of Silver Falls can require climbing over slippery boulders, so be sure to wear good shoes.
Nature and local history intersect at Golden and Silver Falls. Homesteaders first moved to the area in the 1880s and cleared a wagon route to Golden Falls in 1901. Afterwards, somewhat harrowing roads were built for the region's loggers; don't worry about driving here, though, since those roads are now the hiking trails. While Silver Falls gets its name from Silver Creek, which feeds it, Golden Falls' namesake is its early visitor, Dr. C.B. Golden, the first grand chancellor of the Knights of Pythias of Oregon, a national fraternal order and secret society formed in the 1860s that promotes charity and goodwill.
What to expect at Golden and Silver Falls
Perhaps one of the reasons why Golden and Silver Falls Natural Area is less known is because it's somewhat of a trek to get to it. Located deep in the Coastal Range mountains, the final part of the journey to Golden and Silver Falls is about 24 miles of winding back roads. While it's a scenic drive through cliff-lined river gorges, the last few miles are a gravel road with many potholes, so a 4WD (four-wheel drive) vehicle or bigger is recommended to save your suspension (and back) a bit of pain. Golden and Silver Falls is just under an hour from North Bend and just under three hours from Eugene, so it's a good option for those looking for a scenic drive along the Oregon coast.
It's possible for Silver Creek to dry up in the summer, which means there won't be much — if anything — falling at Silver Falls. The best time to visit these hidden twin waterfalls is in the winter, spring, or any time after a heavy rain, when the waterfalls become extra spectacular. Don't let Oregon's moody weather deter you either; if you wait for the clouds to part and the sun to shine through, you might see rainbows on the water. This site is ideal for families, who can enjoy strolling through the easy trails before setting up a picnic at one of the tables. Dogs are welcome, but they must be on leash. Other facilities include a small parking area and basic restrooms.