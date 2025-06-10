The Oregon Coast's Twin Golden And Silver Falls Are Hidden Inside A Little-Visited State Park

Golden and Silver Falls may not be Oregon's highest waterfalls (that honor belongs to the massive yet ethereal 611-foot Multnomah Falls), but they're also nothing to sniff at. Cascading down from heights of 254 feet and 259 feet, respectively, Golden and Silver Falls are actually the third and second tallest waterfalls in the Oregon Coast Range. This pristine area is filled with old-growth fir and cedar trees above the falls, while the area at the bottom is home to maple, alder, and Oregon myrtle trees.

There are three trails covering about three miles, which lead to the base of the waterfalls and to the top of Golden Falls. It's best to hike all the trails to get a full view of the area. The longest and steepest path is to the upper part of Golden Falls, which features a panoramic view of the lush and misty mountains; it's about 1.4 miles each way and takes about an hour. Accessing the view of Silver Falls can require climbing over slippery boulders, so be sure to wear good shoes.

Nature and local history intersect at Golden and Silver Falls. Homesteaders first moved to the area in the 1880s and cleared a wagon route to Golden Falls in 1901. Afterwards, somewhat harrowing roads were built for the region's loggers; don't worry about driving here, though, since those roads are now the hiking trails. While Silver Falls gets its name from Silver Creek, which feeds it, Golden Falls' namesake is its early visitor, Dr. C.B. Golden, the first grand chancellor of the Knights of Pythias of Oregon, a national fraternal order and secret society formed in the 1860s that promotes charity and goodwill.