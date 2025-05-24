Oregon's Bavarian-Style Mountain City Is A Quick Getaway From Portland Brimming With European Charm

Between the Cascade and Coastal ranges in Oregon lies the picturesque Willamette Valley wine region that's as scenic as Napa without the crowds — home to Portland, over 700 wineries, and a small, cozy getaway that feels transplanted from the German Alps. Mt. Angel, about 50 minutes south of Portland on Interstate 5, draws hundreds of thousands for their annual Oktoberfest as well as year-round for the town's Bavarian architecture, German food, and a Benedictine Abbey that brews their own beer in the European tradition.

Getting to Mt. Angel is easy by car and makes a great stop when exploring North Willamette Valley wineries or as a day trip from Portland. While technically the "city" of Mt. Angel, this is a really small place, so lodging is limited with no hotels or motels, though rooms in the White Corner Inn can be rented via Airbnb. Nearby Woodburn, Salem, and Silverton have more options, from hotels to resorts. Woodburn itself is a great stop for shopping and outdoor activities to pair with your Mt. Angel visit.

May through September offer warmer temperatures and a break from the Northwest's well-known rainy season, though even the winters are relatively mild with minimal snowfall. July and August are the hottest months with highs in the mid-80s, though nights are still cool and pleasant with lows in the high 50s.