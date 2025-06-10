This Connecticut Casino Offers Some Of New England's Finest Dining And A Full-Size Concert Venue

Nestled in a quiet corner of Southern Connecticut sits one of the largest casinos in the United States. Since opening in 1996, Mohegan Sun has turned into a go-to destination for those who want it all — food, fun, and music.

Food at Mohegan Sun is a journey through some of New England's finest flavors, with 40 dining venues to explore. Enjoy everything from classic seafood dishes at Jasper White's Summer Shack to hearty shareable dishes at Beauty & Essex. With a wide spread of options, you can grab anything from fresh sushi to late-night comfort food without ever leaving the resort. After you've tested your luck at one of 4,000 slot machines, visit the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena for an epic music experience. The stage here has welcomed stars like Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, and The Rolling Stones. From heavyweight bouts and MMA showdowns to belly laughs from touring comics and buzzer-beaters on the court, there's never a dull moment.

Come for the entertainment, stay for the night. Mohegan Sun's got live shows, dining, and a place to lay your head after all the fun.