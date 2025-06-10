This Connecticut Casino Offers Some Of New England's Finest Dining And A Full-Size Concert Venue
Nestled in a quiet corner of Southern Connecticut sits one of the largest casinos in the United States. Since opening in 1996, Mohegan Sun has turned into a go-to destination for those who want it all — food, fun, and music.
Food at Mohegan Sun is a journey through some of New England's finest flavors, with 40 dining venues to explore. Enjoy everything from classic seafood dishes at Jasper White's Summer Shack to hearty shareable dishes at Beauty & Essex. With a wide spread of options, you can grab anything from fresh sushi to late-night comfort food without ever leaving the resort. After you've tested your luck at one of 4,000 slot machines, visit the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena for an epic music experience. The stage here has welcomed stars like Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, and The Rolling Stones. From heavyweight bouts and MMA showdowns to belly laughs from touring comics and buzzer-beaters on the court, there's never a dull moment.
Come for the entertainment, stay for the night. Mohegan Sun's got live shows, dining, and a place to lay your head after all the fun.
Plan the perfect Mohegan Sun trip with these tips
More than just a casino, Mohegan Sun is a living tribute to Indigenous heritage. Rooted in the history of the Mohegan Tribe, the resort blends tradition and thoughtful design to beautifully celebrate this culture. The Casino of the Sky invites all who enter to look up as the ceiling comes alive with starry constellations, like a planetarium woven with light. You also won't want to miss Wombi Rock, a stunning three-story crystal mountain built from over 12,000 hand-picked onyx panels from across the globe. If you're curious to know more about this region's Indigenous roots, a visit to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum is essential. Just a short ride from Mohegan Sun, it offers an unforgettable journey through centuries of Native American history and culture.
The closest airport to Mohegan Sun is T.F. Green Airport (PVD) in Rhode Island — about an hour away by car. Fly in, grab a rental, and enjoy an easy, scenic drive to the resort. As you drive, see how Connecticut delivers that signature New England charm. Think cute towns full of antique shops and serene rolling hills, beloved state parks with dreamy beaches boasting secret coves and forest trails, and fairytale towns with riverside ferries and picturesque main streets. Once you're here, it's easy to see why folks keep coming back.