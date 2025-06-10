The World's Largest Joshua Tree Forest Is A Spiritual Nevada Park With Stunning Trails And Grand Vistas

In the Mojave Desert, where Nevada meets Southern California, a new national monument now protects over 500,000 acres of land. The park is home to the world's largest concentration of Joshua trees, the oldest of which have been there for over 900 years. Avi Kwa Ame was designated a national monument in 2023 by former President Joe Biden. Avi Kwa Ame translates from the Mojave language to "Spirit Mountain" in English, which is also the name of a mountain that sits on the protected land. The park is visually stunning and is considered a sacred site among Indigenous tribes, such as the Hopi and Southern Paiute people.

Located 80 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada, the "most fun city in America," this park serves as a perfect day trip from Sin City or as a destination that stands on its own. Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is the nearest travel hub. Once you're out in the desert, the location is fairly remote. There are no designated campsites in Avi Kwa Ame. However, primitive camping is legal and allowed in most of the park, so long as you leave no trace behind and camp at least 200 yards from a water source. Just outside of the park, you'll find campgrounds, glamping sites, motels, and resorts to fit every budget. Plus, its proximity to Vegas means plenty of desert casinos — and where there's a casino, there's almost always a buffet.