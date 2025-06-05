This Popular Southern California Beach Is Off-Limits After Test Results Revealed Extreme Levels Of Contamination

It was no surprise to anyone when the Surfrider Foundation's Clean Water Report came out last month, pronouncing Imperial Beach in San Diego as one of the dirtiest waterfronts in the nation. The SoCal shoreline has already been called one of the filthiest in America and has been closed since December 8, 2021, due to sewage contamination from the Tijuana River, which empties into the Pacific just south of Imperial Beach across the Mexican border. The multi-year closure has been viewed as completely unprecedented, but is at least partially out of the U.S.' hands, since the pollution is happening within the jurisdiction of Mexico — a direct result of the skyrocketing population in Tijuana. Often considered a budget-friendly escape from San Diego, the town lacks the infrastructure to support the rising need for additional sewage treatment.

Signs along the coast of Imperial Beach, once a popular Southern California tourist and surfer mecca, warn residents and visitors to "Keep Out of Water." According to The New York Times, testing has found contaminants including ​​arsenic, heavy metals, hepatitis, E. coli, salmonella, and DDT in its waters. But the high levels of contamination have persisted so long at this point that it's not only the water that's unsafe. Airborne toxic chemicals have now been linked to migraines, rashes, and shortness of breath; the city smells like rotten eggs. Imperial Beach's own mayor, Paloma Aguirre, has sealed her windows to keep the fumes out, calling local air quality "extremely detrimental to human health."